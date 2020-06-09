Damage claims in double figures from Gladstone-Benaraby Rd

The Department of Transport and Main Roads has received 10 property damage claims relating to works on the Gladstone-Benaraby Road as of last Friday (June 6).

THE Department of Transport and Main Roads has received 10 property damage claims relating to works on the Gladstone-Benaraby Road as of last Friday.

A spokeswoman for the department said about 10,600 vehicles travelled on the section, according to annual average daily traffic figures.

She said loose stones were swept from the road last week and monitoring would continue.

After it was swept, Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said the department had not reported further issues.

"Anyone whose car was damaged by loose stones will understandably be frustrated, and that's why TMR has a process to cover repair costs for motorists with eligible damage claims," he said.

"Drivers who believe their car has been damaged should call TMR to discuss their claim."

Last week Gladstone deputy mayor Kahn Goodluck said several people had contacted him about chipped windscreens on the stretch of road.

Mr Goodluck's windscreen has also been chipped from works on the route he travels almost every day.

Local photographer Calissa Colborne said she received a chip in her windscreen after her car was "sprayed with rocks" when she was driving to a shoot.

She was driving towards Boyne/Tannum and said a car accelerated past her where there's an overtaking lane and the reduced speed limit changes to 90km/h.

Ms Colborne said that while the other car accelerated at speed when it went past, it wasn't speeding.

"If there wasn't loose gravel it wouldn't have happened," she said.

She's stuck windscreen stickers on her car for the time being and is hoping the damage can be repaired without the need for a full replacement.

"For our car it's $600 for a new windscreen," she said.

She wasn't aware she could make a claim to the government for compensation.

Mr Bailey said it was the responsibility of all drivers to drive to the prevailing conditions to ensure their own safety as well as that of other road users and roadside workers.

Anyone wishing to discuss or make a claim can contact TMR on 4931 1500.