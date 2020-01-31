Dam level drops 22cm despite recent rainfall

Awoonga Dam, pictured on Thursday, December 12, at 69 per cent capacity.

IN JUST a month and a half, Awoonga Dam's water level has dropped by 22cm.

On December 17, The ­Observer reported the dam's capacity was at 69 per cent with a depth of 35.97m.

According to Gladstone Area Water Board data, the dam now sits at 68 per cent and 35.75m.

This is despite recent rain which saw the dam record 90mm last Friday, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

The rain didn't stick around though, with the week's largest daily rainfall recorded on Tuesday as Gladstone Airport and Gladstone Radar sites ­recorded 8mm and 12mm ­respectively.

Humidity kept things warm and sticky, maxing out at 91 per cent on Monday at the Gladstone Radar weather station and not falling below 65 per cent for the week.

Meteorologist Alex Majchrowski said conditions were looking pretty similar for the week ahead.

A high pressure system from the Tasman Sea is extending along the east coast of Queensland, bringing a slight to medium chance of showers.

"Not too much rainfall is expected out of those showers but it will not help alleviate the humidity," Mr Majchrowski said.

"It's going to remain pretty sticky."

Those heading out and about tomorrow can expect slight showers, with 2mm predicted.

Mr Majchrowski said showers were expected to clear up on Sunday.

"We have a trough developing out in the west on Sunday which is tracking east," he said.

"As it's doing so, it's going to drag a lot of hot and dry north-westerly air with it, so temperatures could be a few degrees above average."

Gladstone's January average is 30 degrees, with the highest forecasted temperature for the week ahead being 33 degrees.

"It could be up to five degrees above average further west," he said.

By Tuesday, temperatures are expected to drop with showers more likely.

"On Wednesday there could be up to 10mm but Thursday should ease off with 6-7mm," he said.