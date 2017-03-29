29°
News

Dam it Debbie! Cyclone pushes Qld dams to their limits

Owen Jacques
| 29th Mar 2017 10:36 AM

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

QUEENSLAND dams are being pushed far beyond their limits as Cyclone Debbie's flooding rains pour in, forcing dam managers to consider when and how to release water.

Outside of Mackay, Sunwater's Kinchant Dam went from 98% full to now topping 115% full in a little over 24 hours as Tropical Cyclone Debbie prepared to make landfall.

It is now holding 10,000ML -- or 10,000 million litres -- beyond its marked capacity.

FOLLOW OUR CYCLONE DEBBIE UPDATES FOR THE LATEST NEWS

The smaller Mirani Weir - fed by Mackay's Pioneer River - has exploded from 119% capacity where it had just 500ML above its maximum, to now being at 386% capacity. At full, the weir is designed to hold 2800ML

It was holding more than 10,000ML of water as of 8am on Wednesday.

To the north, Peter Faust Dam had more than 11,000ML flow into the dam in one day, pushing it to 306,000ML or about 62% capacity.
 

Wappa Dam spilling after rain.
Wappa Dam spilling after rain. Contributed

Gladstone's Awoonga Dam is at 85% capacity with up to 70mm forecast.

In the south-east, Wappa Dam on the Sunshine Coast is already overflowing and spilling over the dam wall. And that's as the Bureau of Meteorolgy predicts that 90mm - 200mm could fall in the area tomorrow.

Somerset Dam near Kilcoy will release water today that will be captured by Wivenhoe Dam downstream as water managers SEQWater attempt to balance the volume of the two dams. 

Somerset is about three-quarters full (74.5%) while Wivenhoe Dam remains at 67.9%.

A spokesman for SEQWater said there would be no releases of water from Wivenhoe Dam that would impact further downstream.

Both Sunwater and SEQWater have been approached for further comment.

Topics:  cyclone debbie dam editors picks seqwater sunwater water

BoM: It's not over yet, Gladstone to cop 200MM deluge aftermath

BoM: It's not over yet, Gladstone to cop 200MM deluge...

Gladstone will cop what's left of the cyclone on Thursday, BoM has predicted, which now puts our region in the warning zone.

'Major, major problem': Vandals destroying one of Gladstone's biggest assets

HOTSPOT: Campers and beach-goers are lighting illegal fires at Agnes Water beach, and leaving a mess of broken glass and alcohol bottles, burnt vegetation and fire debris behind them, for someone else to come and clean.

"If you see what it looks like now compared to 10 years ago...”

UPDATE: 22 Gladstone region roads closed as council warns flooding

The main street of Bowen, and the surrounding areas got hit hard by Tropical Cyclone Debbie.

Boyne and Calliope rivers at flooding risk

Islamic Society president calls for 'mutual trust' on Islamic Centre

IN THE MAKING: The Gladstone Regional Council have received a development application for the construction of an Islamic Centre on Anson Cl, near Toolooa State High School.

Mohammad Uddin said people were "entitled” to fight the development.

Local Partners

Youth Week beginning on Friday

THERE are more than 20 Youth Week activities on offer over the 10-day program.

Fuel Frenzy

Win a $1,000 Fuel Voucher
Learn More

Funding boost for community legal service

Gladstone residents will come out winners after an almost $400,000 funding boost to legal services over the next three years.

GLADSTONE residents to benefit from $400,000 funding boost.

CMC Rocks is just the ticket for Eric Paslay

HAPPY TO BE HERE: American country singer Eric Paslay will play CMC Rocks 2017.

Country music singer is touring overseas for the first time.

Daredevils of Nitro Circus to thrill Lismore

Oakes Oval in Lismore will host the sell-out, worldwide phenomenon that is Nitro Circus Live during its 15-city Australian tour in April.

The (in)famous 55-foot high Nitro Giganta ramp is the centrepiece

CHOOSING LIFE: Emu Park veteran leads way out of PTSD

WINNING THE FIGHT: Andrea Josephs with her daughter Kyla (10) at the Emu Park Anzac Memorial ahead of her official Matilda Poppy launch this weekend.

Andrea Josephs will officially launch Matilda Poppy in new hometown

MKR villain claims producers ‘blackmailed’ him

AFTER being branded the biggest jerk on My Kitchen Rules, Josh has hit back at the show with explosive claims about being “blackmailed” by producers.

Queens of the Stone Age, The xx to headline Splendour 2017

Queens of the Stone Age will headline Splendour in the Grass 2017.

LCD Soundsystem also playing three-day music festival at Byron in July.

MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT: Bride has regrets after break-up

Susan was having second thoughts about ending her relationship with Sean.

Sean's bride Susan was clearly having second thoughts.

‘I feel sh*t’: Agonising Married At First Sight split

Vanessa breaks down during her miserable break-up with Andy over fish and chips.

IT’S the MAFS break-up we knew would eventually happen.

Married at First Sight's controversial groom laying low

MAFS’ Anthony chooses to stay with wife Nadia at their vow renewal.

Anthony in hiding after backlash over his MAFS appearance

Seven, Nine’s crazy cyclone battle

Ruth Western ain't got time for Cyclone Debbie.

Reporters are battling fierce winds, and locals who won’t play ball.

MAFS bride shops around new love story

Nadia Stamp has put a price tag on her new man.

Nadia is shopping her $4000 new man ... and it’s not Anthony.

PERFECT FIRST STARTER...SOUGHT AFTER SUN VALLEY...MOUNTAIN VIEWS

10 Irwin Close, Sun Valley 4680

House 3 2 2 $209,000

Located in a family friendly neighbourhood is this new listing that surely will tick all the boxes. In addition to the fantastic location and proximity to major...

PERFECT FAMILY HOME.....LOWSET BRICK.....MOVE STRAIGHT IN

7 Trudy Avenue, Calliope 4680

House 4 2 2 AUCTION

Happy living will start here for your family. The 1,001m2 allotment gives plenty of space for everything outdoors and location is highly sought after, a few...

Executive Apartment With Extraordinary Views!!

11/1 Bayne Street, West Gladstone 4680

Apartment 2 2 1 $219,000

This outstanding property would be the perfect addition to any savy investors' portfolio and now is the time to buy before prices rise again! Located only minutes...

Huge Shed, Double Carport and Private Entertaining!

33 Hansen Crescent, Clinton 4680

House 4 1 6 $240,000

If room for your cars/boat/caravan or trailers is what you have been looking for this property is a must see! The 4 bay shed powered shed plus a large undercover...

A Quality Home in a Fantastic Location

4 Munroe Court, West Gladstone 4680

House 4 2 2 $399,000

If you are looking for a quality home, built by a local builder, in one of the most sort after locations in Gladstone then this is the one for you! This stunning...

RENOVATED HOME - DUAL INCOME OR DUAL FAMILY LIVING:

5 Kauri Drive, Kin Kora 4680

House 5 2 1 $309,000

This exceptional two storey home with a mix of brick and hardy plank is ideally located with continual breezes and views over the Kin Kora Estate. Having been...

Often wanted but rarely available !! That is the case of land with highway frontage in Calliope.

48 Stirrat Street, Calliope 4680

Residential Land Raine and Horne Gladstone are delighted to be marketing 48 Stirrat St, ... $200,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone are delighted to be marketing 48 Stirrat St, Calliope For Sale. This level 1,872m2 allotment has full frontage to the Dawson Highway...

MODERN HOME WITH SIDE ACCESS!

19 Cania Way, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 2 $299,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is pleased to present 19 Cania Way to the market! This low set brick home has plenty of attributes for the growing family. Features...

Hilltop Hideaway!!

7 Karamea Close, Clinton 4680

House 3 2 1 $230,000

Raine and Horne are proud to be appointed Marketing Agents of this loved hilltop home that is located in a quiet cul-de-sac and surrounded by established...

Contemporary Family Abode with Heated Pool &amp; Shed

2 Leonie Court, New Auckland 4680

House 5 2 4 NOW $549,000

The owners have finished their refurbishments and this home is now available for inspection, so if you have been waiting for the prices to come down to a very...

Coffee king snaps up gym

Mooloolaba Healthworks site sells for $2.1million

Luxury hotel expands $400m water park development

Developer to push on with second stage of massive new water park

Oceanside commercial opportunity in Sunshine Coast hot spot

Adjoining Kings Beach redevelopment sites "one of a kind''

Dalwood waterfall up for sale

Two people have died at Dalwood Falls, Ballina.

How would you like to own your very own waterfall?

Council to auction off Gladstone region land, buyer must develop

Tents and caravans at the Boyne Valley Country Music Campout, Ubobo. Photo Luka Kauzlaric / The Observer

Council will auction four parcels of Gladstone region land next week

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!