Mum launches online attack after son’s one-night stand

REVEALED: Read the messages this Dalby mother sent the woman who slept with her son.

AN OVER-protective Dalby mother used social media to slur abuse at a woman for sleeping with her teenage son.

Missouri Taufaiu appeared before Dalby Magistrates Court for launching an online attack on the woman who slept with her son.

Police prosecutor senior constable Jodie Tahana told the court the victim was a 22-year-old woman who slept with Taufaiu's son, 18 at the time, who was in a relationship.

The court heard when Taufaiu found out about the "one-night stand", she messaged the victim on Facebook.

"You're a s--t c--t," the messages read.

"You're a disgusting excuse for a human.

"Is there anyone in Dalby you haven't f--ked?

"You're a diseased rat … I'm surprised you haven't been bashed yet."

Police attended Taufaiu's address shortly after and told her it was illegal to harass another person in that way.

Snr const Tahana said the defendant acknowledged what she was doing was wrong, but the messaging continued the next day.

The court heard that in the messages that followed, Taufaiu called the victim a "s--t", and accused her of stalking around her house.

"Don't play the victim you whore," the messages read.

"No wonder guys only use you for sex."

The court heard Taufaiu then posted a photo of the victim, tagged her in it, and continued her abusive messages, saying in the post that people should "forget about coronavirus" because the victim was the real disease being spread.

"You should be embarrassed to even be breathing," part of the post read.

On February 1, Taufaiu admitted to sending the messages and posting the photo even though she had been warned by police.

She told police she was angry with her for sleeping with her son, and believed she needed to be "taught a lesson".

Duty lawyer Claire Graham told the court her client had an "otherwise blameless" history, and had gone into a "very protective mode" for her daughter-in-law who was distressed that her boyfriend had cheated on her.

Ms Graham said her client had been a single mother for most of her life to three boys, and her actions were "out of character" for her.

Ms Graham said despite making full admissions to police, the aggravating feature of the matter was that she was warned by police before she continued to message the victim.

Taufaiu pleaded guilty to using a carriage service to menace, harass, or cause offence.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop told the defendant "two wrongs don't make a right", and warned her against seeking her own vengeance ever again.

Taufaiu was sentenced to nine month good behaviour recognisance to the sum of $400.

No conviction was recorded.