Daily puzzles and Sudoku another reason to subscribe

ONE of the most loved things for many people about the daily newspaper experience is doing the crosswords and puzzles.



And now that experience is bring brought to life for our digital subscribers for the first time.



The timing couldn't be better for those looking to keep their minds active during coronavirus movement restrictions when we are all being told to stay at home. And over Easter weekend in particular, we think you'll find them a great addition.



Each day, this site will host a new national crossword and Sudoku puzzle. They are interactive, meaning you can enter words and numbers onscreen.



As well as great coverage of local news, all the big national stories and the best of sport, entertainment, lifestyle and opinion, your subscription gives you access to major sites like The Courier-Mail, the Daily Telegraph, the Herald Sun as well as regional titles from the Cairns Post to the Gold Coast Bulletin.



Of course, puzzles are not only a great way to pass the time but they can be a fun activity for the whole family.



It's also a top way to learn words, improve memory and brain function.





There's plenty of research which has uncovered the positive effects of doing puzzles regularly, including improving functions in patients with early dementia. Doing them with a friend or family member encourages collaboration and communication, not to mention being lots of fun.

Through crosswords, you are learning new words all the time.

Our puzzles can be done on both your desktop computer or mobile device, whether your smartphone or tablet.

Crosswords and Sudoku can be found at our new games hub in our lifestyle section here.

You can also find them through the 'burger' menu via our lifestyle section.

Readers who go to the home page regularly will see a crossword panel in the Subscriber Only section, which will take you direct to the puzzles daily.

We're for you, and for your entertainment.