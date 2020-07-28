Daily 16-page digital edition to feature major stories

Dear reader,

Yes, our print edition is no more. But we know many of you appreciated seeing how the region's best stories of the day were curated in print through our Digital Edition.

So, we're launching a new version of it today, a special 16-page Digital Edition highlighting the most major stories as they would have appeared in paper.

Go to the normal place on the site or CLICK HERE.

It's one of the innovations we'll be introducing to make sure readers from this region can consume the news the way they want to.

READ MORE: Your questions about the new Observer format answered

Our commitment to local journalism remains unchanged. We've moved to the platform where most of our readers are, but we're not willing to give up the tradition of page design just yet.

There are a couple of major new features included in the Digital Edition.

You can click on any story to read the full online version, and within the Digital Edition stories you do read, they will carry the links to other similar copy. Click on those and you'll be on the story you want, on our website.

We've also made sure to include some of the features readers loved in the print edition, such as puzzles and comics.

Puzzles are included in the digital edition.

Other features such as the latest world and national news will be included, with two pages dedicated to this each day.

The digital edition will include world and national news.

We've seen an explosion of interest in online since the print closure. Hundreds of people have signed up for a year's subscription, taking advantage of the bonus Samsung galaxy Tablet we had on offer.

Our latest deal gives subscribers full access to the Observer website for just $1 per week.

To take up that offer, CLICK HERE.

For those readers who still want the feel of ink on their hands, don't forget our most important stories are appearing daily in our sister paper, The Courier-Mail. You'll find a two-page spread of Central Queensland material inside today.

Print or online, we're still for you. And always will be.

Yours sincerely, Melanie Plane