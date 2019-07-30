Menu
The photograph is of Mark Kallman with a 3kg Pearl Perch and Dave Welch with a 2.35kg pearl perch. Photo: Contributed
DAF want your pearl perch fish frames

Mark Zita
30th Jul 2019 1:00 PM
GLADSTONE fishers are invited to donate pearl perch fish frames as part of a study into better understanding the species' spawning habits.

Department of Agriculture and Fisheries scientist Matthew Campbell said they were working to find out more about the reproductive biology of pearl perch with very few spawning fish caught in traditional fishing grounds.

"We do know that spawning occurs at the northern end of their range near the Swains Reef area and in the deeper waters off Fraser Island,” Mr Campbell said.

"As part of our research, we want to collect pearl perch from these and other areas to better understand the location and timing of spawning.”

The Department will also conduct their own field trips to collect pearl perch but fishers are encouraged to help their cause by donating their own fish frames.

"The frames allow us to assess important information such as maturity, spawning activity and growth,” Mr Campbell said.

"We'll also be tagging spawning pearl perch to determine movement to and from spawning locations.”

To donate a pearl perch fish frame, record a general location and water depth of capture of the fish frame and contact DAF on 13 25 23 to arrange collection.

