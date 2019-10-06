Dad’s sneaky theft using baby pram caught on CCTV

A GLADSTONE man's theft was described as "opportunistic" after a court was told he used a pram to conceal a man's wallet at McDonalds.

Mitchell Troy Nolan spent a few hours in custody last Friday while a magistrate took time to decide if the 31-year-old should be imprisoned for his most recent offending.

Nolan pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to one count of stealing.

After the court was told Nolan had a serious criminal history, magistrate Dennis Kinsella ordered him to wait downstairs in the watch house until it was decided whether the father would be imprisoned.

Nolan's offending occurred on July 12 at a McDonald's store.

The court was told Nolan was in the dining area of the store when the victim sat down near him.

The victim's wallet fell out of his pocket and a quick-thinking Nolan pushed the pram over the wallet and picked it up.

After the victim later returned to the store to find his wallet, CCTV footage identified Nolan.

When police attended Nolan's address, he returned the wallet with the cards intact minus $350 in cash.

Three days prior to his offending, Nolan was ordered to serve a suspended jail sentence for previous offending.

Defence lawyer Lauren Townsend said her client had transformed his life - Nolan attended church and was recently baptised.

Ms Townsend said Nolan was also working and earning an income. She said he was willing to pay $350 compensation to the victim.

Mr Kinsella said he would not order Nolan to serve any time behind bars, but told the father not to take it for granted.

"The court will take a chance on you today," Mr Kinsella said.

"Do not for one nanosecond think you couldn't have been going through that door (to jail).

"I thought long and hard about this ... you have got a lot to lose."

Nolan was sentenced to three months' jail to be served at the same time as the activated three-month suspended sentence.

Nolan was released on immediate parole and ordered to pay $350 compensation to the victim.