Dad’s shocking footy fight injuries after kick to head

A Brisbane father is out of hospital but is still believed to need surgery after being assaulted in a wild fight between rival fans at a junior rugby league game on the weekend.

Manly West's Josh Jones suffered serious facial injuries during the fight at an Under-13s Division 1 game between Wynnum Manly and Logan Brothers at Kitchener Park in Wynnum on Sunday.

It has been revealed Mr Jones' injuries included two broken eye sockets, a fractured cheekbone and a broken nose after being kicked in the head while on the ground.

Josh Jones, who was left hospitalised after an altercation at a junior rugby league game.

The fight, which was caught on camera, involved up to 20 adults with some children coming close to the violence.

Spectators are heard screaming from the grandstand, with one woman shouting "This is f**king bulls**t" and another heard exclaiming "they started it".

Images from the footage of the wild footy fight at Wynnum on Sunday.

In the video, several people are seen throwing punches before a man, Mr Jones, is kicked in the head while he is down on the ground.

Police are looking to speak to a 36-year-old Logan man to assist in their enquiries.

But Mr Jones' recovery has received a boost with the bayside community rallying behind the 35-year-old and his family after a GoFundMe page was started on Sunday afternoon.

The page, which was started to "raise funds to take the immediate financial pressure off this family, while they heal physically and emotionally", has already received almost $9000 of the $10,000 target.

Almost 100 donors have made contributions to the page with some making donations of up to $500.

"Josh and (wife) Laurice are great people and they're a great family so people in Wynnum will always get behind them," the GoFundMe page's organiser, Debbie Saint, said.

Mr Jones was reportedly meant to start a new job today.

Logan Brothers president Duane Antcliff said he met with parents from the team last night but would not comment any further "due to the police investigation".

