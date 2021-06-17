Chris Silvio and wife Tammy were excited to be first-time parents when a heartbreaking illness shattered their little family.

A Brisbane father whose wife tragically lost her battle with postnatal depression just weeks after the birth of their son has shared their story in the hope of raising awareness.

Couple Chris and Tammy Silvio welcomed their first child, Cooper, on April 12, with friend Sarah Lanigan saying they were "super excited" to be parents.

Tragically, after experiencing symptoms of postnatal depression, Tammy took her own life last Monday.

Chris and Tammy Silvio with baby Cooper, who was born on April 12. Photo: Supplied

On a GoFundMe page set up to help support the bereaved father and his nine-week-old son, Mrs Lanigan said Tammy was "the love of Chris's life" and the centre of his world.

"Chris has bravely allowed me to share Tam's story in the hope that it will help others who may be experiencing postnatal depression to seek help immediately and to also support those who are watching someone they love battle this illness," she said.

"(Tammy) was a strong, smart, determined and caring young woman who wanted nothing more than to become a mother.

"The family were enjoying the first few weeks of parenthood with all its ups and downs, however Tammy started to develop the symptoms of postnatal depression."

Mrs Lanigan said she hoped the GoFundMe, which has raised more than $30,000 since being launched yesterday, would help alleviate financial stress on the family as they navigate this difficult time.

"For those who know Chris, he is the most kind and genuine bloke who should never have been faced with raising his son alone," she said.

"I know we all want the very best for Chris and Cooper and I ask you to support them in any way you can."

If you would like to support Chris and Cooper, you can donate here.

LIFELINE: 13 11 14

Originally published as Dad's heartbreak after losing wife to postnatal depression