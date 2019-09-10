Dad's drunken trip to Domino's costs him $700

A GLADSTONE man might consider getting his pizza delivered next time after he was caught drink-driving while on his way to pick up dinner.

Sushil Kumar Shresther pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrate Court yesterday to one count of driving while over the middle alcohol limit.

On August 16 police set up a random breath test site outside Gladstone State High School on the Dawson Highway.

Shresther was on his way to pick up the Domino's pizza he had ordered when he was told to pull over.

Police asked Shresther if he had been drinking. The father told officers he had drank two glasses of wine.

Shresther returned a blood-alcohol content of .120 per cent.

His licence was suspended on the spot, the court was told.

Defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield said Shresther had been drinking at home and he poured the wines himself.

Ms Ditchfield said he poured large glasses and miscalculated when he would be fine to drive.

Ms Ditchfield told the court Shresther worked in his family restaurant but had hopes of becoming a taxi driver or working in aged care.

For either profession, Shresther would need a Blue Card.

Ms Ditchfield asked the magistrate not to record a conviction given her client had no criminal history.

Ms Ditchfield said Shresther's home was only 800m from Domino's.

"He could have walked ... he could have had (the pizza) delivered,” Ms Ditchfield said.

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella said Shresther's BAC reading was not insignificant.

"This has been one very expensive exercise for you,” Mr Kinsella said.

"When it comes to fatal road incidents, alcohol is a significant feature, that's why the law exists the way it does.”

Mr Kinsella imposed a $700 fine and disqualified Shresther from driving for three months. A conviction was not recorded.