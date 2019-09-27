Dad’s brutal attack ‘flattens’ beaten man

Dwane Daniel Morgan, 31, was jailed for two separate assaults and a range of other crimes.

A MAN was jailed for after he knocked a stranger unconscious in an unprovoked, brutal attack then headbutted another person while on bail.

The first victim had already been "softened" by someone else when Dwane Daniel Morgan, 31, punched him twice in the head.

Maroochydore Magistrates Court heard the second punch "flattened" the victim, who "blacked out" and suffered a swollen, cut face.

Police prosecutor Phillip Stephens told the court Morgan was on bail for that assault occasioning bodily harm committed in Caboolture, when he headbutted another person in the nose in Maroochydore.

Morgan pleaded guilty to the assaults and five other charges, including breaking into a Maroochydore business and stealing $10.

He also sold a stolen bike worth $500 for $40 to a second-hand store.

Defence lawyer Ben Rynderman told the court his client was a father-of-one, and was currently studying a diploma with hopes to become a drug and alcohol counsellor.

Mr Rynderman said considering his client had previously been convicted of a violent armed robbery, the relatively less-serious matters before the court represented a "de-escalation" in Morgan's offending.

Magistrate Christopher Callaghan said Morgan's violence was "not to be tolerated" as such attacks could kill people.

Mr Callaghan sentenced Morgan to an 18-months' jail with parole release on January 25 next year.