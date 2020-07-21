Dad turned Ice Break bottle into a bong

IN COURT: A father of two was found with marijuana mixed with tobacco. Picture: iStock/Bastiaan Slabbers

IN COURT: A father of two was found with marijuana mixed with tobacco. Picture: iStock/Bastiaan Slabbers

A FATHER of two was found with an Ice Break bottle fashioned into a smoking utensil when police were called to a domestic disturbance.

Michael Paul Fleming pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to possession of a utensil and possession of a dangerous drug.

The statement of facts outlined that on July 4 at 1.45pm police attended Fleming’s residents in relation to a domestic disturbance where they located an Ice Break bottle fashioned into a smoking utensil, an ashtray containing chopped marijuana and tobacco and a grinder used to grind the marijuana.

The facts state Fleming told police the items were his and he had smoked marijuana prior to police arrival. The weight of the marijuana mixed with the tobacco was 1.2g.

Fleming was fined $400. No conviction was recorded.