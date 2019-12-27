Dad trolls wife with ‘revenge’ tattoo

A husband has sought a bizarre form of payback on his wife by getting a very distinct tattoo of her in an unflattering position.

A mum has been left shocked after her husband got a shocker tattoo of her as a strange form of revenge for giving him a daggy haircut.

James McGraw from Portsmouth in the UK got a huge tattoo of his wife Kelly's face on his thigh - showing her snoring with her mouth open.

Kelly, 37, said she was horrified when window cleaner James showed off his new permanent artwork.

The couple love playing pranks on each other. Picture: Will Barker

James decided to get his wife a Christmas present to remember by having her face tattooed on his thigh. Picture: Will Barker

Kelly says she's still thinking of a way to get James back. Picture: Will Barker

The couple love playing pranks on each other and James got the tattoo to pay Kelly back for a terrible haircut she gave him.

He based the tattoo on a photo he took of Kelly sleeping.

"We've been playing pranks on each other for 24 years," he said. "I'm one up at the moment - but I'm also scared because I don't know what she's now planning."

Kelly said: "There's a line and he's crossed it big time. We're just a normal family but our banter's got out of hand.

"It's still really raw. We do mess about anyway but this is on another level. I was horrified. I couldn't believe it. I hated the photo so much.

Kelly McGraw, 37, says husband James, 40, ‘crossed the line’ in their 24-year prank battle. Picture: Will Barker

"I just can't look at it properly without laughing. It's horrific and he's added more chins.

"He needs to watch his back because karma's a b***h.

"I'll think of something to get him back, but it's going to have to be really, really bad to top that."

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission