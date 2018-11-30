Dad to spend Christmas in jail under 24-hour surveillence

Beau Graham Granzien pleaded guilty in Gladstone District Court to 27 charges including seven counts of supply dangerous drugs.

A GLADSTONE dad will spend the festive season in solitary confinement and under 24-hour surveillance for a lengthy crime spree including buying drugs from his "stepfather”.

The court was told Granzien was arrested in May and has spent the past 182 days in custody for offending that began in January.

The most serious offending was the supply of drugs, which police discovered after installing listening devices in the home of Granzien's supplier.

Granzien was buying meth from his stepfather, whose home police had tapped in a bigger bust operation, the court was told.

Granzien was mostly buying for himself but also shared with his friends.

On one occasion the 26-year-old sold a quantity for $50.

Defence barrister Tom Polley told the court his client was a father who was hoping to turn his life around after coming clean off drugs in jail.

Mr Polley said his client had a problem with drug use that stemmed from a troubled childhood.

"He has had a deplorable start to life,” Mr Polley said.

"He tried amphetamines when he was 12 years old.

"He has made some bad decisions in his life but has managed to stay clean these past six months, which is not easy, you can get a hold of these substances in jail.”

Mr Polley said Granzien admitted he had "achieved nothing in life”.

"He is a father, and he is very concerned that his kids, aged three, four and seven, associate their dad with the words 'police' and 'jail'.

"He finds it difficult to get a job, mainly because of the face and body tattoos, which he regrets.”

Mr Polley said his client has had a "very hard time” in prison; was assaulted twice and moved to three different prisons.

Mr Polley told the court his client had been in solitary confinement and under 24/7 surveillance in prison for the past several months.

"He goes without exercise or fresh air,” he said.

Judge Michael Burnett noted Granzien had a significant criminal history and had been in court up to 29 times as an adult.

"His criminal history extends over seven pages,” Judge Burnett said.

Granzien was sentenced to two years' jail to be released on parole January 28, 2019.