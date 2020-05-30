Father sprays street with bullets in drive-by shooting

A man involved in a targeted drive-by shooting in a suburban street told police he bought a rifle for protection.

A man involved in a targeted drive-by shooting in a suburban Townsville street told police he bought a rifle for protection.

Shane Robert Alexander, 31, was on parole at the time he sprayed bullets from his car in a Kirwan street and at the Vale Hotel at Aitkenvale.

The Townsville Magistrates Court heard that on August 10 last year at 7.30pm Alexander fired a shot in Gould St, Kirwan, after being shot at by someone in a Mercedes-Benz.

Police look for evidence after a drive-by shooting in Gould Street, Kirwan. Picture: Evan Morgan

Casings were found on the street after a drive-by shooting. Picture: Evan Morgan

At the time of the shooting, Alexander's ex-partner and three children, all under the age of three, were also in the Silver LandCruiser he was driving.

Police found a .222 caliber round along with multiple .45 caliber casings in the street.

The shots fired hit a home while a pregnant woman and her partner were inside the property.

Then three weeks later, in the early hours of September 1 last year, Alexander was waiting at the Vale Hotel to confront two men about an incident involving his brother's vehicle.

When the two men did not come out of the hotel, Alexander shot at a car in the carpark he believed the men owned.

The court heard Alexander then attended a Cranbrook address looking for the same two men.

There he saw the men in a Kia Sorento and fired a shot at the vehicle, hitting the petrol tank cap.

Police at the scene of a drive-by shooting in Gould Street, Kirwan. Picture: Evan Morgan

Police prosecutor Mark Fenlon told the court Alexander confessed to police the shooting at the Vale Hotel was "payback".

Mr Fenlon said Alexander told police he bought a Smith and Wesson model 1500 two-chamber .222 Remington rifle for protection.

Alexander pleaded guilty to seven charges including dangerous conduct with weapon and authority required to possess explosives.

Holes in a garage door after a shooting in Gould Street, Kirwan. Picture: Shae Beplate.

Defence solicitor Amanda Zugno said Alexander had struggled with drugs in the past but his time in custody had made him realise they were "irresponsible", "stupid" and "have a negative impact on his life".

Magistrate Ross Mack said the offending was "frightening".

"It is so terrifyingly dangerous for someone like me and all the other people in the neighbourhood," he said.

"Shots cannot be fired around Townsville streets. It is not tolerated and the community expects significant penalties to be imposed for people who engage in that behaviour."

Mr Mack declared the 38 days spent in pre-sentence custody and sentenced Alexander to three years' jail.

A parole eligibility date was set at April 21, 2021.

Convictions were recorded.

Originally published as Dad sprays bullets in drive-by shooting