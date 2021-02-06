Dad slammed over insane house rules

A teenage girl has appealed to the internet for help, as she questions her dad’s insane rules about her nudity in their family home.

Over the years, it's become obvious to Lily* that her father doesn't seem to respect her privacy at all.

For starters, he usually doesn't knock when he wants to come into her room and so has walked in when she's changing several times to ask a question.

The father-of-two also comes into the bathroom at least once a month while his 18-year-old daughter is showering.

"It's a sliding glass door with no shower curtain so he sees me naked," Lily wrote on Reddit.

"I told him I'm not comfortable with him seeing me naked.

"I lock the door while showering now. He called me a prude for not letting him in today while I was showering."

Lily just wants to shower in peace – but her dad keeps coming into the bathroom and seeing her naked. Picture: iStock

When Lily questioned her dad about why he felt the need to walk into the room while she was naked, he tried to justify his actions.

As Lily listened in complete shock, her dad outlined the following four reasons why his behaviour was OK:

He had already seen Lily naked

Family should be comfortable with nudity

He already knows what boobs look like

Lily's older sister doesn't care if their dad sees her naked.

After that Lily was lost for words, unsure exactly how she should respond - so she turned to Reddit for some advice.

Despite his attempts to justify it, Lily was still uncomfortable with it. Picture: iStock

Overall, nearly 500 Redditors came to Lily's aid, reassuring her that she had done nothing wrong and that her dad had definitely crossed the line.

"I'm a huge advocate for normalising many things in families such as kissing or hugging but this is too far because you didn't consent and it's creepy your dad is upset," one concerned person said.

There were also several dads who chimed into the discussion, sharing how they have approached the nudity issue with their own daughters.

One father, with one and three-year-old girls, said that he planned to stop bathing around five years old.

Another said he would be waiting until his daughters told him they were "uncomfortable" - which is something he's already spoken to them about.

"As soon as that happens then I'll stop. It's totally creepy to push your kids to let you see them naked when they've expressed discomfort," he added.

*Name has been changed

This article originally appeared on Kidspot and was reproduced here with permission

Originally published as Dad slammed over insane house rules