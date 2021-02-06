Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A teenage girl has appealed to the internet for help, as she questions her dad’s insane rules about her nudity in their family home.
A teenage girl has appealed to the internet for help, as she questions her dad’s insane rules about her nudity in their family home.
Parenting

Dad slammed over insane house rules

by Madeline Cox, Kidspot
6th Feb 2021 11:09 AM

Over the years, it's become obvious to Lily* that her father doesn't seem to respect her privacy at all.

For starters, he usually doesn't knock when he wants to come into her room and so has walked in when she's changing several times to ask a question.

The father-of-two also comes into the bathroom at least once a month while his 18-year-old daughter is showering.

"It's a sliding glass door with no shower curtain so he sees me naked," Lily wrote on Reddit.

"I told him I'm not comfortable with him seeing me naked.

"I lock the door while showering now. He called me a prude for not letting him in today while I was showering."

Want to join the family? Sign up to the Kidspot newsletter for more stories like this

Lily just wants to shower in peace – but her dad keeps coming into the bathroom and seeing her naked. Picture: iStock
Lily just wants to shower in peace – but her dad keeps coming into the bathroom and seeing her naked. Picture: iStock

When Lily questioned her dad about why he felt the need to walk into the room while she was naked, he tried to justify his actions.

As Lily listened in complete shock, her dad outlined the following four reasons why his behaviour was OK:

  • He had already seen Lily naked
  • Family should be comfortable with nudity
  • He already knows what boobs look like
  • Lily's older sister doesn't care if their dad sees her naked.

After that Lily was lost for words, unsure exactly how she should respond - so she turned to Reddit for some advice.

RELATED: Tammin Sursok's nude photo with kids sparks debate

Despite his attempts to justify it, Lily was still uncomfortable with it. Picture: iStock
Despite his attempts to justify it, Lily was still uncomfortable with it. Picture: iStock

Overall, nearly 500 Redditors came to Lily's aid, reassuring her that she had done nothing wrong and that her dad had definitely crossed the line.

"I'm a huge advocate for normalising many things in families such as kissing or hugging but this is too far because you didn't consent and it's creepy your dad is upset," one concerned person said.

There were also several dads who chimed into the discussion, sharing how they have approached the nudity issue with their own daughters.

One father, with one and three-year-old girls, said that he planned to stop bathing around five years old.

Another said he would be waiting until his daughters told him they were "uncomfortable" - which is something he's already spoken to them about.

"As soon as that happens then I'll stop. It's totally creepy to push your kids to let you see them naked when they've expressed discomfort," he added.

*Name has been changed

This article originally appeared on Kidspot and was reproduced here with permission

Originally published as Dad slammed over insane house rules

nudity parenting

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gladstone man gets suspended sentence for 10 offences

        Premium Content Gladstone man gets suspended sentence for 10 offences

        News His offending ranged from domestic violence to stealing.

        Shopping no excuse for unaccompanied learner driver

        Premium Content Shopping no excuse for unaccompanied learner driver

        News Keenan Mark Pierce just didn’t learn his lesson.

        ‘Unbelievable’: $2.1m Keno win for Gladstone punter

        Premium Content ‘Unbelievable’: $2.1m Keno win for Gladstone punter

        News “I couldn’t believe it. I still can’t believe it!”

        It’s a tie! Gladstone’s best burgers revealed

        Premium Content It’s a tie! Gladstone’s best burgers revealed

        News Two businesses in Gladstone now have equal bragging rights after both winning best...