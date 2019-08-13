Dad released on parole after police drug raid

A FATHER was sentenced to jail with immediate parole last week after police executed a search warrant at his address on August 2.

Alan David Hamilton spent three days in custody before he pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to possessing dangerous drugs, possess property suspected of being used in the commission of a drug offence and possess utensils.

During the search warrant police found Hamilton to be in possession of 135g of marijuana, a bong, scales and scissors.

Hamilton was sentenced to six months jail with immediate parole. A conviction was recorded.