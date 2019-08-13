Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A FATHER was sentenced to jail with immediate parole last week after police executed a search warrant at his address on August 2.
A FATHER was sentenced to jail with immediate parole last week after police executed a search warrant at his address on August 2. Cannabis Training University
News

Dad released on parole after police drug raid

Sarah Barnham
by
13th Aug 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FATHER was sentenced to jail with immediate parole last week after police executed a search warrant at his address on August 2.

Alan David Hamilton spent three days in custody before he pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to possessing dangerous drugs, possess property suspected of being used in the commission of a drug offence and possess utensils.

During the search warrant police found Hamilton to be in possession of 135g of marijuana, a bong, scales and scissors.

Hamilton was sentenced to six months jail with immediate parole. A conviction was recorded.

cpurt crime gladstonecourt gladstonecrime gladstone magistrates court
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Gladstone dad banned from driving, again: court

    premium_icon Gladstone dad banned from driving, again: court

    News A GLADSTONE dad with a history of drink driving has narrowly avoided jail after he was caught driving on a two-year court-ordered ban.

    Doctors too sick to see patients in bad flu season

    premium_icon Doctors too sick to see patients in bad flu season

    Health Some Gladstone doctors are too sick to see patients.

    Gladstone residents wake to coolest August day

    premium_icon Gladstone residents wake to coolest August day

    Weather This morning's temperature was well below the month's average.

    IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Photo galleries from the weekend

    IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Photo galleries from the weekend

    News Residents were kept busy with a variety of activities this weekend.