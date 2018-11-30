Dad plans meth sale in police-tapped Gladstone home

GLADSTONE police listened in as a father made plans to sell seven grams of meth to a man named "Smithy” for $2000.

Shane Leonard Allinson pleaded guilty in Gladstone District Court this week to one count of supply dangerous drugs.

On December 5 last year a conversation between the 46-year-old and another man was recorded by police using surveillance equipment during a large scale police drug bust operation. Officers had placed recording equipment in the phone and house of a Gladstone man from whom Allinson was getting drugs.

Allinson was getting the drugs to supply them to another man named "Smithy”. Allinson was heard asking the man for a $100-$200 commission in the deal.

Defence barrister Tom Polley said Allinson was the "middle man” in the operations.

Driving home after the conversation, Allinson was intercepted by police and caught with a quantity of meth and in his system.

For that offence, Allinson, who appeared in Gladstone Magistrates Court on December 18, was fined $500 and disqualified from driving. A conviction was recorded.

Mr Polley told the court Allinson was born and bred in Gladstone and had a good upbringing. But he turned to drugs after he lost his job as a crane operator and then separated from his partner four months later.

Mr Polley said during the separation, Allinson was not able to see his children, aged two and five.

"He started using half a gram of meth a day,” he said.

Although there was no evidence to support it in court, Mr Polley said his client was now clean from drugs.

Judge Michael Burnett said meth was a "scourge in our society”.

He said it was clear Allinson "wanted a profit” in the dealings with the other man. He ordered Allinson to serve two months behind bars of an 18-month jail sentence. Allinson will be released on parole on January 26.