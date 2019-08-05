Menu
Stephen Rankin, alongside his children Isaac, Jade and Hannah will be performing in the 2019 Gladstone Eisteddfod.
Community

'Looking forward to it': Family enter eisteddfod together

liana walker
by
5th Aug 2019 4:22 PM
A LOVE of music runs in the Rankin family - it's why dad Stephen Rankin will be joining his three children on stage at the Gladstone Eisteddfod this year.

Performing under the name 'Dad made me do it', MrRankin will perform on the double bass with Jade, 14, on the violin, Hannah, 12, on the cello and Isaac, 10, on the double bass.

He said it was a way for him to encourage the children to hone their crafts.

 

TALENTED: The whole Rankin family has a talent for performing.
"They're really good," MrRankin said.

"I thought this would be fun to play along with them."

In their solo and group performances the children tend to stick to modern pop music such as Ed Sheeran, but MrRankin has them playing music from his era.

"It's definitely 80s rock music, something from a famous Australian band," he said.

"(The kids) were reluctant at first, they said 'that'll be embarrassing'.

"That's why we're called 'Dad made me do it'.

"The name says it all, but they're actually looking forward to it."

 

The family will perform together under the name
The children appear to be following in their father's footsteps. MrRankin was a member of the Queensland Youth Orchestra when he was in high school.

His eldest child, Jade, performed as part of the Queensland Symphony Orchestra on the weekend.

However, when it comes to the eisteddfod, he said it wasn't about winning.

"As long as we don't sound bad, it really is about having fun," he said.

 

Stephen Rankin, alongside his children Isaac, Jade and Hannah will be performing in the 2019 Gladstone Eisteddfod.
Eisteddfod

Vocal August 10-14

Speech and drama August 9-13

Instrumental August 25-28

Where: Gladstone Entertainment and Convention Centre, 56 Goondoon St

