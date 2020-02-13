Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Tired Boy Studying In Bedroom
Tired Boy Studying In Bedroom
News

Dad in court after boy misses 95 days of school

by Aaron Bunch
13th Feb 2020 12:48 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SINGLE dad who failed to send his seven-year-old son to school for almost six months has faced court with the boy at his side after keeping him out of class again.

The 57-year-old pleaded guilty in Brisbane Magistrates Court on Wednesday to failing his obligation as a parent to ensure school attendance.

Parents who allow truancy are setting their children up for failure in later life

Qld's plan to tackle truancy is already doomed

The court heard the boy was absent from his inner-city Brisbane primary school for 95 days between June and December.

Outside court, the man said his son was too scared to go to school.

"I was trying my guts out to get him in," he told AAP.

"I was meeting a lot of resistance. I got a black eye once trying to get his socks and shoes on.

"When I finally got him in there ... he wouldn't go in through the front gate and it took a week or two before I could get him up to the classroom."

The man was placed on a good behaviour bond and said his son was now attending school.

Asked why the boy was at court and not school, the man said his son wanted to attend the hearing.

"He's been going every day but I allowed him to come with me and I'm taking him straight to school now," he said.

More Stories

Show More
court dad missing school school

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gladstone motorcycle clubs revved up to raise money

        premium_icon Gladstone motorcycle clubs revved up to raise money

        News The five motorcycle clubs are joining forces to show their support for communities affected by last year’s bushfires.

        $1.2m property with panoramic views hits market

        premium_icon $1.2m property with panoramic views hits market

        Property This million dollar property has the views to match the price tag.

        Entries close tonight for health challenge

        premium_icon Entries close tonight for health challenge

        News ENTRIES close tonight for CQ Nutrition’s $25,000 February Health Challenge.

        The first Crow Street Creative of the year is here

        premium_icon The first Crow Street Creative of the year is here

        News Crow Street Creative is planning a night of music and art.