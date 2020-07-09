Menu
A 22-year-old dad will face court later this year for dangerous driving while his kids were in the car.
Crime

Dad flees from cops, crashes car with kids in back seat

by SHAYLA BULLOCH
9th Jul 2020 3:04 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A father went to extreme lengths to evade police when he drove dangerously on a busy road and crashed his car, all while his children were in the back seat.

Police first saw a car drive into a cycle lane at Riverway Dr in an effort to pass other cars stopped at a red light about 8.16am on Sunday.

His driving caused another car to "take evasive action" to prevent a crash.

Police said the driver lost control of his car on Pinnacle Dr, crashing into a parked car in a driveway.

Both cars were significantly damaged.

Police arrived and found the 22-year-old driver and his two children outside the car.

They were not injured.

The Rasmussen man will face Townsville Magistrates Court on October 1 charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle, evade police, unlicensed driving and fail to wear a seatbelt.

Originally published as Dad flees from cops, crashes car with kids in back seat

