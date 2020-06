A dad was fined after he was found with clip seal bags.

A GLADSTONE dad has pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to possessing property suspected of being used in connection with the commission of a drug offence.

The court was told Lindsey John Rogers was intercepted on May 1 on the Dawson Highway, where police conducted a search and found a clip-seal bag with crystal residue in it, which Rogers said was meth.

He was fined $200 and no conviction was recorded.