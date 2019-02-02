Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A 22-year-old Dad faced the Southport Magistrates Court today after being charged with seriously injuring his baby son. Picture: Scott Fletcher.
A 22-year-old Dad faced the Southport Magistrates Court today after being charged with seriously injuring his baby son. Picture: Scott Fletcher.
Crime

Dad faces court for hurting baby

by Greg Stolz
2nd Feb 2019 11:34 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A YOUNG Gold Coast dad charged with seriously injuring his baby son has faced court, wiping away tears as his lawyer sought to suppress details of the case.

The Pimpama man, 22, was arrested by Child Protection Unit detectives on Friday night after a four-month investigation.

It came after the man's three-month-old son was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital last September with what police alleged were 'significant injuries'.

Detectives set up a taskforce codenamed Operation Quebec Holly which led to the man being charged with grievous bodily harm.

He faced Southport Magistrates Court today where he wiped away tears in the dock as female supporters in the public gallery also wept.

The man's lawyer, Geoff Senior, sought a non-publication order and also asked for the court to be closed due to the victim being a child.

Magistrate Mark Howden adjourned the matter briefly before Mr Senior returned to say he would not be proceeding with a bail application today.

The case was adjourned until next Tuesday and the man was remanded in custody.

assault crime editors picks hurting injured baby

Top Stories

    'Criminal' family history on show at lawyers office

    premium_icon 'Criminal' family history on show at lawyers office

    News It' rare for a lawyer to boast of his family's criminal connections but Tony Goodwin is quite proud of his convict ancestry.

    • 2nd Feb 2019 11:00 AM
    Free scrap metal collections for fire-affected residents

    premium_icon Free scrap metal collections for fire-affected residents

    News SIMS Metal Collection and Council are helping provide the service.

    Falling trees, 'smouldering limbs' a major fire site hazard

    premium_icon Falling trees, 'smouldering limbs' a major fire site hazard

    News The Tannum Sands fire is contained and being monitored by two crews.

    Local business sparkles with hand made ethical eyeshadows

    premium_icon Local business sparkles with hand made ethical eyeshadows

    News She plans to also release a range of highlighters and lipsticks.