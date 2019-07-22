Menu
Generic Shots of Chatswood and North Sydney
Crime

Dad dies in fall after daughter stabbed

by AAP
22nd Jul 2019 11:08 AM

A MAN is dead and a teenage girl has been taken to hospital with stab wounds to the neck after a domestic incident in Sydney.

Police say they were called to a home in Chatswood about 9.55am on Sunday where the 14-year-old wounded girl was being helped a member of the public.

She was taken to Sydney Children's Hospital where she remains in a stable condition.

"This girl came running out who had been cut in her sleep by her father," a witness told 9News.

"He started strangling her and she was screaming 'help me, help me, he's trying to kill me'."

 

The man died at the shopping centre. Picture: 9News
The man died at the shopping centre. Picture: 9News

 

Chatswood Chase. Photo: Adam Ward, file
Chatswood Chase. Photo: Adam Ward, file

 

Minutes later, emergency services were called to the Chatswood Chase shopping centre on Nicholson Street in Sydney's lower north shore where a 52-year-old man was found severely injured after a fall from an upper level.

Police say he died at the scene.

Officers have been told there was an altercation between the girl and the man inside a Chatswood home, with the man running from the scene after the girl was assaulted and stabbed.

Counselling was offered to staff and shoppers who witnessed the incident. A spokesman for Chatswood Chase said shoppers could call management for assistance.

"Our team has been assisting police with a tragic incident that occurred today at Chatswood Chase," a Chatswood Chase spokeswoman told the Sydney Morning Herald.

"We have offered EAP support and counselling services to our customers, retailers and team who may have witnessed or have been affected by the incident.

"As the matter is the subject of an ongoing police investigation, we are unable to provide any further detail."

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

If you or anyone you know needs help, contact LifeLine on 13 11 14 or Beyond Blue 1300 22 4636. If you or someone you know is impacted by sexual assault or family violence, call 1800 RESPECT on 1800 737 732. In an emergency, call triple-0

