Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Juan Daniel Visagie remains behind bars and is scheduled to face court on Wednesday. Picture: Facebook via NCA NewsWire
Juan Daniel Visagie remains behind bars and is scheduled to face court on Wednesday. Picture: Facebook via NCA NewsWire
Crime

Dad charged with murder over death of baby

by Angie Raphael
26th Jan 2021 2:08 PM

A Perth father accused of violently shaking his one-month-old daughter has been charged with murder following the baby's death.

The infant was allegedly assaulted in September, suffering severe brain damage, and died at Perth Children's Hospital on December 27.

Juan Daniel Visagie, 25, was originally charged with grievous bodily harm.

But police confirmed on Tuesday that the charge would be formally upgraded to murder when Mr Visagie faces Stirling Gardens Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Mr Visagie, from Gosnells, has been behind bars at Hakea Prison since September.

He is expected to appear in court via video link.

Juan Daniel Visagie is now accused of murdering his baby. Picture: Facebook via NCA NewsWire
Juan Daniel Visagie is now accused of murdering his baby. Picture: Facebook via NCA NewsWire

Mr Visagie announced the birth of his baby on social media on August 7.

"My daughter born five mins ago. Both the mum and daughter are doing well," he wrote.

"Proud dad/mum right here!"

On August 26, Mr Visagie wrote: "It's always the best feeling in the world finishing work and coming home to my baby girl. She's perfect and growing so fast."


Originally published as Dad charged with murdering baby

More Stories

charges crime editors picks murder

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        VOTE NOW: Who makes Gladstone’s best burger?

        Premium Content VOTE NOW: Who makes Gladstone’s best burger?

        News We wanted to know who made the best burger in the region. See the nominations and VOTE HERE >>>

        ‘Talk English you b****’: Woman’s foul-mouthed racial rant

        Premium Content ‘Talk English you b****’: Woman’s foul-mouthed racial rant

        News Amy Chantelle Heath’s outburst in a bustling Brisbane mall landed her in a...

        PUBLIC HOLIDAY: What’s open in Gladstone today

        Premium Content PUBLIC HOLIDAY: What’s open in Gladstone today

        News The Observer has compiled a list of some opening hours for businesses across the...

        BRAVO, ROBYN: Gladstone’s sole Australia Day award recipient

        Premium Content BRAVO, ROBYN: Gladstone’s sole Australia Day award recipient

        News A stalwart of children’s literature in the Gladstone region will be honoured on...