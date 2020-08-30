Dad caught with meth to do time behind bars

A man caught with a significant amount of meth has had problems with drugs for years.

A GLADSTONE man caught with a significant amount of meth will spend the next two months behind bars.

Jamen Karl Hoffmann, 44, pleaded guilty to 10 charges in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Wednesday including possessing dangerous drugs and drug driving.

Hoffmann was intercepted on Goondoon St on November 21 at 9.30pm where police located two new capped syringes which Hoffmann said he used for meth, a drug he’d used a day prior.

Police also located two clip-seal bags under a cup holder with a crystal substance believed to be meth and in Hoffmann’s satchel an additional three clip-seal bags containing a crystal substance, two mobile phones, six empty clip seal bags, electric scales, two cut spoon straws and a metal teaspoon.

The drugs weighed a total of 5.4g with a pure meth weight of 2.377g.

Hoffmann was seen driving into a shopping centre from Herbert St before he swapped seats with the passenger before police intercepted him on December 22.

Hoffmann admitted to driving before he tested positive for meth in his system.

Hoffmann once again tested positive for drugs when he was driving on March 24, this time for MDMA and meth.

Hoffmann was a passenger in a vehicle intercept on Witt St on April 1 where he was in possession of 1.8g of meth.

Hoffmann was a passenger again on May 26 when he was found with two clip-seal bags of meth, one a brown crystal and the other a brown paste.

He told police it was a rust converter and a polish.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito told the court the father of five has had problems with drugs since 1997 which escalated in 2010.

Mr Pepito asked the court to consider Hoffmann was not being accused of selling the drugs and had accepted he needs help.

Magistrate Bevan Manthey said meth was a scourge on the community.

“It’s getting down to the kids … it’s devastating families,” Mr Manthey said.

Hoffman was sentenced to 18 months prison with parole release on October 25.

He was also disqualified from driving for two years.

