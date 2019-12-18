Dad caught with drugs in search warrant

A GLADSTONE dad fronted court after he was busted with drugs in a search warrant of his home.

Sammuel Eric Mann pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to one count of possessing dangerous drugs.

The court was told on November 27 police executed a search warrant at mann’s Boyne Island home.

He told police he had a small amount of marijuana.

Police found 1.2 grams of loose marijuana and .3 grams in a rolled joint.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito said Mann was a self-employed mechanic and father.

Mann was fined $450, a conviction was not recorded.