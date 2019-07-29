Dad caught drink driving, busted in his own driveway

The Gladstone father was intercepted by police in his own driveway.

The Gladstone father was intercepted by police in his own driveway. Contributed

A GLADSTONE dad has been "condemned” in court after he was pulled over in his own driveway for drink driving.

Jason Craig Lenderink pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to one charge of driving while over the middle alcohol limit.

The court was told on July 20 about 7.50pm police intercepted Lenderink in his own driveway for a breath test.

Lenderink returned a reading of .112 per cent. The court was told Lenderink had children in the car.

The 39-year-old told police he had driven from a friend's house at Calliope.

The court was told Lenderink was drinking in an area with no phone reception and could not call for a lift.

Lenderink decided to drive after drinking six Coronas.

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella said Lenderink had fallen into a trap that many had in the past.

"You think one stubby is one standard drink,” Mr Kinsella said.

"It's not,” Mr Kinsella said.

Mr Kinsella told the court when calculating alcohol and driving, a motorist should add an extra half drink per drink.

M Kinsella said it the amount of alcoholic drinks Lenderink would have drunk was closer to nine.

He said it was concerning Lenderink chose to drive after drinking as much as he had.

"But what is more concerning is you drove with two people in that vehicle that had no choice but to be.

"That is condemnable.”

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito said his client, Lenderink, had driven "all the way home” before police intercepted Lenderink in his driveway.

Mr Pepito said his client knew it was a mistake.

Several character references, a complete course certificate, a letter from his boss and a letter of apology were given to Mr Kinsella.

After reading the material, Mr Kinsella said it was clear Lenderink was hard-working and respectable made who was otherwise of good character.

"You perhaps have been your own worst critic in all of this,” Mr Kinsella said.

"But you have risen from the ashes and are on the path to redeeming yourself.”

Lenderink was fined $800 and disqualified from driving for three months. A conviction was not recorded.