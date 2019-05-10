Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
DRUG BUST: Father-of-two Joel Wasson, 28.
DRUG BUST: Father-of-two Joel Wasson, 28. contributed
Crime

Dad busted selling drugs to cops in undercover sting

Katie Hall
by
9th May 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN who sold drugs to a police officer through a middle man has avoided jail time, despite committing offences while on probation.

Bundaberg father-of-two Joel Wasson yesterday pleaded guilty in the Bundaberg District Court to both the supply of dangerous drugs to another person and possession of a dangerous drug.

He also pleaded guilty to possessing a glass water pipe and grinder.

It was heard that Wasson, 28, had sold drugs on two occasions through a middle man who delivered it to a law enforcement officer.

On one occasion the quantity of meth was sold for $300.

During a search warrant, police also found 12g of marijuana in his home.

"The criminality is he supplied the drug (using the middle-man)," Crown Prosecutor Lara Soldi told Judge Michael Rackemann.

Wasson's actions were the target of a covert police operation aimed at lowering crime in Bundy last year.

Defence barrister Callan Cassidy told the court of Wasson's drug addiction issues, which had become more severe after the death of his stepfather and a friend several years ago.

Mr Cassidy said his client had previously worked in the telecommunications industry and locally at Luxfield Technology solutions, but since his use of drugs spiked, he had lost work in that industry.

Mr Cassidy said there was signs of promise for Wasson, saying he'd stopped using drugs for six months and had since moved in with his mum.

"His friend died in traumatic circumstances ... essentially in his arms," Mr Cassidy said.

Mr Cassidy said Wasson had been able to gain employment at Austchilli.

"He is not youthful, but still a young man ... if he can get over his drug issues he can be a productive member of society," he said. Judge Rackemann considered Wasson's circumstances before sentencing him to 12 months imprisonment with immediate parole.

buncourt bundaberg bundaberg district court crime dealer drugs joel wasson marijuana meth police
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    PM to announce $30m mining and manufacturing school

    premium_icon PM to announce $30m mining and manufacturing school

    Politics Scott Morrison seeks to train next generation of resource workers.

    Teenager hospitalised after suspected snake bite

    premium_icon Teenager hospitalised after suspected snake bite

    News Paramedics were called to the Kirkwood address at about 6.30pm

    FISHING WITH DAZ: High winds for the weekend

    premium_icon FISHING WITH DAZ: High winds for the weekend

    Fishing Weather holds out for the HookUp but forecast not as promising

    • 10th May 2019 12:00 PM
    BREAKING: Car collides with power pole

    premium_icon BREAKING: Car collides with power pole

    News The incident happened at around 11.10am.

    • 10th May 2019 11:32 AM