Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
DRUG BUST: Father-of-two Joel Wasson, 28.
DRUG BUST: Father-of-two Joel Wasson, 28. contributed
Crime

Dad busted selling drugs to cops in undercover sting

Katie Hall
by
9th May 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN who sold drugs to a police officer through a middle man has avoided jail time, despite committing offences while on probation.

Bundaberg father-of-two Joel Wasson yesterday pleaded guilty in the Bundaberg District Court to both the supply of dangerous drugs to another person and possession of a dangerous drug.

He also pleaded guilty to possessing a glass water pipe and grinder.

It was heard that Wasson, 28, had sold drugs on two occasions through a middle man who delivered it to a law enforcement officer.

On one occasion the quantity of meth was sold for $300.

During a search warrant, police also found 12g of marijuana in his home.

"The criminality is he supplied the drug (using the middle-man)," Crown Prosecutor Lara Soldi told Judge Michael Rackemann.

Wasson's actions were the target of a covert police operation aimed at lowering crime in Bundy last year.

Defence barrister Callan Cassidy told the court of Wasson's drug addiction issues, which had become more severe after the death of his stepfather and a friend several years ago.

Mr Cassidy said his client had previously worked in the telecommunications industry and locally at Luxfield Technology solutions, but since his use of drugs spiked, he had lost work in that industry.

Mr Cassidy said there was signs of promise for Wasson, saying he'd stopped using drugs for six months and had since moved in with his mum.

"His friend died in traumatic circumstances ... essentially in his arms," Mr Cassidy said.

Mr Cassidy said Wasson had been able to gain employment at Austchilli.

"He is not youthful, but still a young man ... if he can get over his drug issues he can be a productive member of society," he said. Judge Rackemann considered Wasson's circumstances before sentencing him to 12 months imprisonment with immediate parole.

More Stories

buncourt bundaberg bundaberg district court crime dealer drugs joel wasson marijuana meth police
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    'A disgrace': Tensions rise over needed road repairs

    premium_icon 'A disgrace': Tensions rise over needed road repairs

    News Boyne Valley community members and government departments are at odds over whether a state-owned road needs urgent repairs

    • 9th May 2019 7:46 AM
    Senate candidate's visit puts children, integrity first

    premium_icon Senate candidate's visit puts children, integrity first

    News Find out more about this independent candidate's policy.

    Students gain deeper democracy knowledge

    premium_icon Students gain deeper democracy knowledge

    News Humanities and Social Sciences students sit in on council meeting.

    Diabetic teen drunk drove home to charge insulin pump

    premium_icon Diabetic teen drunk drove home to charge insulin pump

    News Teen couldn't hear the warning 'beeps' over the music