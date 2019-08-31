Dad 'blessed' with first baby son in time for Father's Day

LUCKY NUMBER THREE: Chris Matheson with newborn son Lincoln and wife Steph.

Liana Walker

WHILE dads around the region prepare for Father's Day tomorrow, this year will be extra special for Chris Matheson with the arrival of a healthy baby boy on Wednesday.

Lincoln Rhys Matheson was born at 11.34am on August 28 at a healthy 3.67kg and 53cm long.

He's Mr Matheson's third child but first son.

"I am pretty excited and very blessed and lucky to have a boy and all my kids,” Mr Matheson said.

"Just as long as they're healthy, that's the main thing, it doesn't matter what sex they are.”

He said his two daughters were excited to have a little brother.

"My middle child (age two) is working out the baby but my five-year-old is very excited,” he said.

The Boyne Island resident moved to the region during the boom as a civil earthworks machinery operator with his wife, Steph.

The pair found a place to live and decided it was where they wanted to raise their family.

"It's a nice area, a good place to bring up the kids,” he said.

For Father's Day the Mathesons plan to enjoy family time at home with their new son.

"It's good to get the surprises off my daughters as well,” Mr Matheson said.

"My oldest daughter got me something from school and she got to pick it out but it seems just stuff for her so she's already playing with it.”

His main piece of fatherly advice to his newborn son: "Stay true to yourself and never back down.”