The devastated families of a young couple callously shot dead on a remote South Australian property have come face-to-face with their killer in court.

Lukasz Klosowski, 19, was shot and killed along with his girlfriend, Chelsea Ireland, also 19, on a property at Mount McIntyre, near Millicent in the state's southeast earlier this year.

Mr Klosowski's father, Pawel, has pleaded guilty to both of their murders.

Family and friends of the couple packed the Supreme Court in Adelaide on Monday morning for his first court appearance in the city.

But Klosowski, who was wearing a suit and had a shaved head, did not make eye contact with those sitting in the public gallery.

Pawel Klosowski faced the Supreme Court in Adelaide on Monday. Picture: Facebook

The early timing of his guilty pleas means he is eligible for a sentencing discount of up to 40 per cent.

However, a prosecutor told the court a decision handed down last week by the Court of Criminal Appeal is likely to "loom large".

In that case, the court made clear that judges are not obliged to allow offenders the full discount, and should take into account other circumstances.

Lukasz Klosowski and Chelsea Ireland were shot dead by Lukasz’s father.

Justice Anne Bampton ordered a sentencing report covering Klosowski's personal circumstances, family and employment history.

She remanded Klosowski, 46, in custody ahead of another appearance before the court next year.

The families of the victims made no comment to reporters as they left court.

Klosowski, also known as Paul, shot the young couple during a family gathering at the property on August 22.

The court has previously heard two of his stepchildren witnessed the incident.

Originally published as Dad admits to killing son and girlfriend