Dad accused of transporting 70 grams of pure meth

Brett Anthony Gerhardt was one of three men police allege was travelling in a car transporting 70 grams of pure ice to be distributed amongst the Gladstone region. Caitlan Charles

A FATHER of three has been refused bail and will stay locked away until his next court appearance.

Police allege Brett Anthony Gerhardt was one of three men travelling in a car transporting 70g of pure ice to be distributed in the Gladstone region.

Mr Gerhardt, Neil Bradley Cooper and Rein Jeremiah Henry were each charged with possessing dangerous drugs and supplying dangerous drugs after police intercepted the rental car on July 24 about 9.30pm. Police allege there was about $30,000 worth of drugs in the car.

Mr Gerhardt appeared in Gladstone Magistrates Court before magistrate Neil Lavaring to apply for bail.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito said his client had been in custody for 84 days.

Prosecutor Joel Sleep said the crown's case against Mr Gerhardt was strong and although he didn't participate in a formal interview with police there was "some indication” he admitted to owning the drugs.

Mr Pepito said his client was 45 years o ld, a father and former truck driver.

He said his client did not admit to the supply of the drugs. Mr Lavaring agreed the evidence was strong and said if Mr Gerhardt was released on bail there was the risk he could reoffend.

Mr Lavaring refused the bail application, remanded Mr Gerhardt in custody and committed the matters to trial in the Supreme Court at Rockhampton at a date to be decided.