Dragons coach Paul McGregor could be sacked as early as today. Picture: Dan Himbrechts/AAP
Rugby League

D-Day: McGregor faces axe as Dragons call snap meeting

by Michael Carayannis, Dean Ritchie
9th Jun 2020 12:00 PM
Subscriber only

PAUL McGregor could be sacked as St George Illawarra coach as early as Tuesday, with assistant Dean Young firming as a potential replacement.

Frustrated Dragons directors called an emergency board meeting on Tuesday to discuss axing McGregor, who is under contract until the end of next year.

The reaction comes a day after Saints crashed to their fourth straight loss of the season, the famous club now sitting last on the NRL comp table.

Sources have claimed McGregor is aware of the meeting taking place and knows his tenure at the joint vent club could be nearing an end.

The board was due to meet on June 16 but have brought forward discussions surrounding McGregor, who would be seeking a payout of around $1 million if dumped.

The Dragons hit rock bottom with a humiliating defeat to fellow strugglers Canterbury. Picture: Getty
Close friend and former Blues teammate Laurie Daley indicated he would tell McGregor to walk away from the position.

"If I'm looking at Mary (McGregor) now and he asked me that, I know what I'd have to say to him," Daley said on the Big Sports Breakfast on Tuesday morning.

"I would say mate, it's not working. You seriously need to consider your position.

"I look at you now and you're not the same person. It looks as though it's getting to you. Do you need the stress in your life?"

