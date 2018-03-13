CYCLONE WATCH: Strong wind warning for CQ coast

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a strong wind warning for this afternoon.

METEOROLOGISTS closely watching a tropical low off Queensland's coast have warned of strong and gale force winds today and tomorrow.

Bureau of Meteorology is continuing to monitor the Coral Sea tropical low, now 1300km north east of the Sunshine Coast, and its potential to form into a cyclone.

The likelihood of it developing into a cyclone today is a moderate 20-50 per cent chance, meteorologist Lauren Pattie said.

That chance is expected to decrease to five to 20 per cent tomorrow.

But Ms Pattie said the impact of the weather system would be felt on the Queensland coast today and tomorrow.

A strong wind warning has been issued for the Capricornia coast today which is expected to strengthen to gale-force winds tomorrow.

Ms Pattie said winds of up to 20 - 30 knots were expected in the Gladstone region later today.

"(The tropical low) will bring a coastal impact to the Capricornia region," she said.

"From later this evening the winds will pick up along the coast, which is what we have a strong wind warning out today for.

"Those winds are expected to strengthen to 35 knots tomorrow."

Tropical low in the #CoralSea continues to develop - moderate chance of #cyclone forming Tues. We expect it to track S/SW towards #CentralQld #SEQld, but remain offshore. Strong winds and dangerous #surf on southern beaches from Wed. TC outlook details: https://t.co/I4ECkhXdRR pic.twitter.com/Ce3Et39QRc — Bureau of Meteorology, Queensland (@BOM_Qld) March 12, 2018

Ms Pattie said the weather system could also cause strong and powerful surf conditions tomorrow, potentially making it dangerous to go boating.

She said the BoM was working closely with Fiji meteorologists, who are also keeping a close eye on the tropical low.

The system is expected continue tracking in a south-westerly direction today.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

* Surf Life Saving Australia recommends that you stay out of the water and stay well away from surf-exposed areas.

* Check your property regularly for erosion or inundation by sea water, and if necessary raise goods and electrical items.

* For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.