30°
News

Cyclone Debbie set to form tomorrow, hit Qld coast in days

Bill Hoffman
and Christie Anderson | 23rd Mar 2017 3:34 PM Updated: 24th Mar 2017 9:36 AM
A cyclone forms in north Queensland.
A cyclone forms in north Queensland.

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

QUEENSLAND residents, particularly those in Cairns and Townsville, are being warned to finish cyclone preparations as a weather system in the Coral Sea looks set to bear it's fury down on the region.

The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting the tropical low will form into a cyclone on Sunday before crossing the coast between Cairns and Townsville.

Supermarkets are already stocking up on canned food and other essentials in preparation for a buying frenzy.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Mario Torrisi said all models were showing the weather system tracking towards the Queensland coast.

"The coastal crossing location and intensity are still very uncertain but we think it's likely to cross the coast somewhere between Cairns and Mackay but more likely between Cairns and Townsville," he said.

"We're swaying towards the Monday period for the crossing but we'll monitor it closely over the next couple of days."

While there is a greater than 50 per cent chance of the cyclone forming on Sunday, it could intensify as early as today.

The bureau rates a 20 to 50 per cent chance of the cyclone forming tomorrow.

The Townsville Disaster Management Group have been meeting to make preparations. A cruise ship scheduled to dock in the city on Monday night is also on watch for a cyclone.

Yesterday, the system was southeast of the Papua New Guinea mainland and was expected to drift south before turning west towards the tropical Queensland coast.

Cruise ship, the Azamara Journey, is scheduled to dock at Port of Townsville on Monday at 6pm carrying 1000 passengers from North America, the United Kingdom and New Zealand.

Port of Townsville manager of corporate affairs Sharon Hoops said the port was "in cyclone prep".

"We'll remain under the guidance of the harbour master," she said.

Mr Torrisi said the looming cyclone could bring with it heavy rainfall.

"It's very dependant on where the system crosses the coast, it's intensity and the size of the system."

"The heaviest rainfall is usually on the southern flank ... but sometimes we get decent falls north if the system if we have a monsoonal trough leaning into it."

Disaster management support officer, acting Senior Sergeant Brenton Webb, said now was the time to finalise preparations.

"We're encouraging people to clean up their yards and check their cyclone kits because the better prepared you are the quicker you recover from incidents like cyclone," he said.

"If it's flooded forget it because we've had a number of incidents recently where people have chosen to ignore the warning and the result have been rescue incidents."

 

EARLIER: Cyclone to hit between Cooktown and Mackay

A CYCLONE is expected to form off the Queensland coast either later Friday or early Saturday morning although doubt remains about where it will make landfall.

The Bureau of Meteorology says computer models are now telling the same story although they continue to differ on speed and trajectory.

Forecaster Kev Hutchins said the system was expected to come ashore anywhere between Mackay and Cooktown, a distance of 750km by air, but he refused to rule out the possibility it could hit further south.

The system remains a tropical low at this point and would be reclassified only when there was evidence gale force winds were wrapping more than half way around the system.

The necessary ocean water temperatures and absence of strong winds are already in place to allow a vertical system to develop.

WEATHER ALERTS: Get real-time alerts on Sunshine Coast weather by clicking here and then FOLLOW TOPIC

Mr Hutchins said it could not be completely ruled out at this stage that the system may wander seaward again which would increase the likelihood of large swells along the Queensland coast.

"We are no clearer on the direction apart from a generally westward movement," he said.

"It will move slowly southward towards the coast. Speed is the issue.

"It will cross the coast not earlier than late Sunday at this stage and possibly as later as early Tuesday.

"It's yet to form into a cyclone and is still a tropical low.

The BOM has issued a cyclone advice relating to the tropical low pressure system located southeast of the Papua New Guinea mainland.

"It is forecast to drift southward for the next 24 to 36 hours, before turning more westward towards the tropical Queensland coast late Friday or on Saturday," the advice states.

"Conditions are favourable for this system to develop, and the probability of it forming into a tropical cyclone will steadily increase into the weekend.

"This system is likely to make landfall on the north tropical Queensland coast early next week."

Likelihood of a tropical cyclone in the Eastern Region on:

  • Friday: Low
  • Saturday: Moderate
  • Sunday: High
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Topics:  bom cyclone forecast general-seniors-news queensland weekend

BREAKING: Gladstone workers owed money by mining giant

BREAKING: Gladstone workers owed money by mining giant

FORMER Gladstone QAL, BSL and Yarwun workers could be owed money after mining giant discovers stuff-up in holiday pay dating back to the 1990s.

Cyclone Debbie set to form tomorrow, hit Qld coast in days

A cyclone forms in north Queensland.

There is up to a 50% chance Cyclone Debbie will form tomorrow

Gladstone real estate market 'at bottom'

BARGAIN BUYS: The Gladstone property market is proving attractive to first home buyers.

Buyers pick up properties at low prices but upswing may start soon

Scary wait for Gladstone mum after London attack

Scary wait for Gladstone mum after London attack

Local Partners

'Failed rain season': Big wet makes little impact on Lake Awoonga

THE recent rain in Gladstone has made little impact on dam levels, but the barra are still on the bite.

Fuel Frenzy

Win a $1,000 Fuel Voucher
Learn More

Scary wait for Gladstone mum after London attack

Scary wait for Gladstone mum after London attack

CMC Rocks is just the ticket for Eric Paslay

HAPPY TO BE HERE: American country singer Eric Paslay will play CMC Rocks 2017.

Country music singer is touring overseas for the first time.

Daredevils of Nitro Circus to thrill Lismore

Oakes Oval in Lismore will host the sell-out, worldwide phenomenon that is Nitro Circus Live during its 15-city Australian tour in April.

The (in)famous 55-foot high Nitro Giganta ramp is the centrepiece

CHOOSING LIFE: Emu Park veteran leads way out of PTSD

WINNING THE FIGHT: Andrea Josephs with her daughter Kyla (10) at the Emu Park Anzac Memorial ahead of her official Matilda Poppy launch this weekend.

Andrea Josephs will officially launch Matilda Poppy in new hometown

Iggy Azalea’s butt is back

AFTER her X-Factor disaster and chart struggles Iggy Azalea is back with a new single and it is all about the bounce, bounce, bounce

Kate Middleton: Even I struggle with being a mother

The royal has offered a personal glimpse into her life.

Look who's going to host Eurovision

Myf Warhurst and Joel Creasey are SBS's new Eurovision hosts.

SBS reveals its replacements for Sam Pang and Julia Zemiro.

'Get your leg lizard out': Kyle's bizarre tip to Hughesy

Dave Hughes is on at the Byron Bay Community Centre tonight.

Kyle offered Hughesy some advice to pump up the value of his photos.

Wally Lewis may be in trouble after distasteful joke

Erin Molan reacts to Wally Lewis's distasteful joke.

Rugby league legend Wally Lewis may yet find himself in hot water

Travis Collins, Keith Urban win big at CMC Music Awards

Country music singer Travis Collins.

LEE Kernaghan also inducted into CMC Hall of Fame.

Morgan Evans opens up about his CMC love story

Morgan Evans hosts the 2017 CMC Music Awards, being held for the first time on the Gold Coast.

SINGER returns from Nashville to host tonight's CMC Music Awards.

Everything you&#39;ve been searching for and more!

11 Bendee Street, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 3 2 $285,000

I am proud to present to you 11 Bendee Street, Glen Eden. This immaculate family home is priced to sell so get in quick! This home has it all- Modern interior...

Dream Location - Solid Returns

Unit 10/28 Parkside Street, Tannum Sands 4680

Unit 2 1 1 $179,000

This townhouse style unit is ideally situated next to the Boyne River, offering kilometers of serene walking and bike tracks to the beach, shops, schools and...

DREAMING OF THE ISLAND LIFE?

301 Cycloid Esplanade, Curtis Island 4680

Residential Land This is a rare opportunity to purchase one of the limited freehold ... $90,000

This is a rare opportunity to purchase one of the limited freehold lots at the Northern end of Curtis Island. The 4047m2 beach front block of land is accessible...

OPEN SPACE IS A TREAT!

11 Jumbuck Court, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 2 2 Price Upon...

A superbly positioned home on this flat 1230m2 block of land located in Billabong Estate. Surrounded by similar quality homes you will love this property with the...

DUAL LIVING + POOL + LARGE SHED + LARGE PRIVATE BLOCK = COMPLETE PACKAGE

5 Acorn St, Sun Valley 4680

House 4 2 3 $319,000

Look no further... This home is guaranteed to tick all the boxes. Tucked away at the end of quiet a cul-de-sac and surrounded by mature gardens offering year round...

ACREAGE LAND NOW SELLING...WHY NOT TAKE A LOOK...OFFERS INVITED

14 Beddome Avenue, Calliope 4680

Residential Land Looking for a tree change to get away from the hustle and ... $149,000

Looking for a tree change to get away from the hustle and bustle of Gladstone then consider this 1 acre block in the Country Club Estate at Calliope. Any keen...

OCEAN VIEWS and BREEZES!

19/20 Barney Street, Barney Point 4680

Unit 2 1 1 $139,000

Imagine waking up every day to the views that this Beachside Unit has to offer!! If you are looking for a sea change, don't miss out on inspecting this recently...

PERFECT FIRST STARTER...SOUGHT AFTER SUN VALLEY...MOUNTAIN VIEWS

10 Irwin Close, Sun Valley 4680

House 3 2 2 $209,000

Located in a family friendly neighbourhood is this new listing that surely will tick all the boxes. In addition to the fantastic location and proximity to major...

PERFECT FOR THAT SAVVY INVESTOR

2/36 Wood Street, Barney Point 4680

Unit 3 1 1 $149,500

PERFECT FOR THAT SAVVY INVESTOR OR 1ST HOME BUYER If you love location then this is the property for you being within a very short walking distance to Yaralla...

PERFECT FOR THAT SAVVY INVESTOR

3/36 Wood Street, Barney Point 4680

Unit 3 1 1 $149,500

PERFECT FOR THAT SAVVY INVESTOR OR 1ST HOME BUYER If you love location then this is the property for you being within a very short walking distance to Yaralla...

Prominently positioned showroom, workshop on offer

Drive in to a high-profile Kunda Park commercial property

The shape of things to come

Proposed Maroochydore CBD.

Sunshine Coast's image to be transformed by wave of young residents

Two tenancies on two titles

Warana warehouse investment for sale at auction

Gladstone real estate market 'at bottom'

BARGAIN BUYS: The Gladstone property market is proving attractive to first home buyers.

Buyers pick up properties at low prices but upswing may start soon

'Dangerous precedent': Beachfront tree clearing rejected

WHAT A VIEW: A Google Earth aerial view of the strip of houses and sand dunes at Shelly Beach which could be set for changes.

BREAKING: Beachfront residents' bold bid to improve views fails

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!