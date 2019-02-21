CYCLONE OMA: BoM's predictions for Gladstone region

TAKE CAUTION: BoM has issued a hazardous surf warning as Tropical Cyclone Oma continues to cause higher than average waves on the Capricornia coast.

TAKE CAUTION: BoM has issued a hazardous surf warning as Tropical Cyclone Oma continues to cause higher than average waves on the Capricornia coast. DERRICK DEN HOLLANDER

TROPICAL Cyclone Oma is slowly moving closer to the Queensland coast and is expected to bring showers to Gladstone.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Annabelle Ford said rain in the region was likely to occur over the weekend and last until Tuesday.

Ms Ford said the cyclone was expected to stay offshore and weaken from a category 2 to a category 1 cyclone "over the next day or so" and move closer to the Capricornia coast next week.

"At the moment it's about 500 nautical miles from Gladstone," Ms Ford said.

"(Rain) is very dependant on where the cyclone moves but for Gladstone we can start to see some shower activity increasing over the weekend and through next week.

"It's a bit too early to say if we'll get any heavy falls although that is a possibility.

"At this stage it's expected to turn north and go up the coast but there's also the possibility it'll head south and go the other way."

She said there was also a possibility that the cyclone would have moved further north past the Gladstone Region by mid-week next week.

A flood watch remains in place for catchments between Gladstone and the NSW border, with the cyclone's trajectory still unpredictable.

Catchments that could be affected in the Gladstone region this weekend or early next week include the Calliope and Boyne Rivers, Baffle Creek, Kolan River and Burnett River.

There is a hazardous surf warning for the Capricornia region due to large swells and high tides.

The state's Water Police is asking all boaters, fishers, surfers and swimmers to "reconsider any plans that involve the surf over the coming days".

Regarding the region's climate after Cyclone Oma passes, Ms Ford said Gladstone was expected to receive average or below-average rainfall and above-average temperatures.

The same is expected for April.