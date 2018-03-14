CYCLONE LINDA: 'Gale force' winds to whip up Agnes swell

Strong winds caused by Cyclone Linda, off Queensland's coast, is expected to cause big swell at Agnes Water on Wednesday.

Strong winds caused by Cyclone Linda, off Queensland's coast, is expected to cause big swell at Agnes Water on Wednesday. Christiane Geissler/CG Photo

GALE-FORCE winds are expected along the Capricorn coast this afternoon, blowing in from Tropical Cyclone Linda.

What was a tropical low hovering off the Queensland coast reached Category 1 cyclone strength yesterday afternoon.

The cyclone, which was about 880km north east of Sandy Cape at 4pm yesterday, is expected to cause strong winds along the Queensland coast today.

The Bureau of Meteorology warned for gale force winds along the Capricorn coast, including Gladstone today.

Agnes Water surfer Wayne "Grom" Mellick expected the gusty winds to lift the swell to about four feet.

"We had some good waves last Friday, just over three foot, in what was really nice, good conditions," he said.

"I'm expecting (Wednesday's swell) to be bigger, but it might not be as clean."

Speaking to The Observer from Burleigh Heads, where the Quiksilver Pro continued yesterday, the owner of Reef 2 Beach Surf School said surfers should plan to paddle out either Wednesday or Thursday afternoon.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Lauren Pattie said winds were likely to reach 35 knots today.

"Large and powerful surf conditions are expected on Wednesday, which can be dangerous for boats crossing bars," she said.

Yesterday BoM said the cyclone was expected to transition into an intense subtropical low today.