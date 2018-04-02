Re-formed Cyclone Iris approaching coast

IT'S OFFICIAL, Tropical Cyclone Iris has redeveloped and is moving south-west at 13kph toward the Queensland coast.

The Category 1 cyclone is currently located 310km east of Cairns and 330km north-east of Townsville.

The cyclone is expected to continue moving south-west today, before turning away from the coast on Tuesday.

At this stage forecasters are not expecting the cyclone to cross the coast

As northern centres between Cairns and Mackay brace for more heavy rain and wind gusts up 90kph, BOM spokesman, Dean Narramore, said Gladstone's weather forecast remains unchanged.

"The region can continue to expect showers and possible thunderstorms, with increasing south-easterly wind gusts increasing to 30-35kph by Wednesday," he said.

The next update will be issued by BOM at 5pm today.