28°
News

Cyclone Debbie: What to do when she hits

Madura McCormack, The Courier-Mail | 28th Mar 2017 1:38 AM Updated: 6:43 AM
Radar Image from the BOM site.
Radar Image from the BOM site.

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

CATEGORY 4 Cyclone Debbie is forecast to hit the coastline from 11am on Tuesday. We've compiled a list of emergency contact details and tips you may need during and after the storm.

Emergency contact

For storm and flood assistance contact the SES on 132 500 and in a life threatening emergency call triple-0.

FOLLOW THE TOPIC CYCLONE DEBBIE FOR THE LATEST STORIES

>> CLICK HERE TO RECEIVE THE LATEST MACKAY WEATHER NEWS IN YOUR INBOX

Queenslanders are being warned to brace for what the Premier described earlier as "a monster of a cyclone", with mass evacuations in place considered to be "the largest we've ever had to do".

The cyclone is expected to hit the mainland about 11am, with the very destructive core crossing the coast between Ayr and Cape Hillsborough, just north of Mackay, late on Tuesday morning.

Wind gusts of up to 260km/h are expected near the centre of the system.

Tidal surge and flooding

The storm surge is the biggest threat for Mackay residents. See if your home is at risk from a storm surge see here.

Dangerous storm tides are forecast between Ayr and St Lawrence as the storm crosses the coast.

"The sea is likely to rise steadily up to a level well above the normal tide, with damaging waves and flooding of some low-lying areas close to the shoreline as the cyclone approaches the coast today," the bureau said.

Cyclone shelters and places of refuge

Bowen High School, 129 Argyle Park Dr, Bowen [Closed until after cyclone has passed

Proserpine State School, Cr Florence and Sperry St, Proserpine [Closed until cyclone has passed]

Ayr Showgrounds, 9-21 Edwards St, Ayr

Heatley Secondary College, Fulham Rd, Townsville

Townsville City Council, 143 Walker Street (basement car park)

Suncorp Building, 61-73 Sturt Street, Townsville City

Energy

If you lose power and are looking for specific information about your address you can go to the Ergon website and type in your 10 or 11 digit NMI (which can be found on your bill). Otherwise, the normal Outage Finder is accessible.

Radio

Cairns and Far North Queensland: 106.7FM

Townsville and North Queensland: 630AM

Mackay and Central Queensland: 101.1FM

Stream ABC Emergency online


TASKS TO DO WHEN THE STORM HITS

- Make note of when you lose power so that you can gauge how long the food in the fridge will last.

- It is advised to switch off all appliances as a precaution.

- If using a generator later on, make sure it is in a well-ventilated area as it can emit Carbon Monoxide, which is deadly.

- Shelter in the strongest part of the house.

- Keep listening to local radio for updates and remain indoors until advised.

- If the building begins to break apart, immediately seek shelter under a strong table, bench, or under a heavy mattress.

- Beware of the calm eye of the cyclone. Do not venture outdoors until you have received official advice that it is safe to go outside.

News Corp Australia

Topics:  advice cyclone cyclone debbie emergency mackay weather

Cyclone Debbie: What to do when she hits

Cyclone Debbie: What to do when she hits

CATEGORY 4 Cyclone Debbie is forecast to hit the coastline from 11am on Tuesday. Here’s a list of emergency contact details and tips you may need.

Popular cafe receives facelift and fresh menu

NEW LOOK: Cotton Mill Cafe owners Gary Warburton and wife Nikki Gaffy have completed stage one of their renovations to the cafe.

New menu for Goondoon St cafe

LISTEN: Rain, wind and floods: What Gladstone can expect tonight and for the week.

Gladstone SES officer's Timothy Evans, Grace Hanlon and Ray 'Golly' Fulloon are ready for action if needed in the region.

Meteorologist: "You really shouldn't get complacent"

Criminal family affair: Brutal attack ends in jail

Brent William Ibbotson and his mother, Leanne Otto.

A man, his mother and her father-in-law all had a hand in an assault

Local Partners

Criminal family affair: Brutal attack ends in jail

A man, his mother and her father-in-law all had a hand in the assault of a man over an excavator

Fuel Frenzy

Win a $1,000 Fuel Voucher
Learn More

Gym business booms in region

NEW BUSINESS: Agnes Water 1770 CrossFit has opened their doors and have already signed more than 20 people.

AGNES Water 1770 CrossFit opens its doors

CMC Rocks is just the ticket for Eric Paslay

HAPPY TO BE HERE: American country singer Eric Paslay will play CMC Rocks 2017.

Country music singer is touring overseas for the first time.

Daredevils of Nitro Circus to thrill Lismore

Oakes Oval in Lismore will host the sell-out, worldwide phenomenon that is Nitro Circus Live during its 15-city Australian tour in April.

The (in)famous 55-foot high Nitro Giganta ramp is the centrepiece

CHOOSING LIFE: Emu Park veteran leads way out of PTSD

WINNING THE FIGHT: Andrea Josephs with her daughter Kyla (10) at the Emu Park Anzac Memorial ahead of her official Matilda Poppy launch this weekend.

Andrea Josephs will officially launch Matilda Poppy in new hometown

HEARTBREAK: M'boro farmer misses out on love on reality show

Hearts broke when Sean Hollands was rejected by his bride Susan Rawlings on Married at First Sight.

Art show judge honoured to take on job

NEW JOB: Geoff Head is looking forward to being the guest judge for the Gladstone Ports Corporation's Paint the Port art competition.

'Significant': guest judge for art competition announced

MKR recap: The one where they actually get around to cooking

It’s amazing. They’re actually doing some cooking on this episode.

IT’S been nine weeks and the MKR teams shock us by actually cooking.

Controlling groom flips on wife

Nadia panics about Anthony’s backflip on Married At First Sight.

MAFS’ Anthony has backflipped, and his wife is about to crack.

Married at First Sight's controversial groom laying low

MAFS’ Anthony chooses to stay with wife Nadia at their vow renewal.

Anthony in hiding after backlash over his MAFS appearance

Broadway musical Kinky Boots coming to Queensland

Callum Francis and Toby Francis in a scene from the musical Kinky Boots.

High-heeled musical hit struts into Brisbane from August 2017.

Justice League drops new trailer

The Justice League, from left, Ezra Miller, Henry Cavill, Ray Fisher, Gal Gadot, Ben Affleck and Jason Momoa.

Are fans going to be happy with DC's newest installment?

DUAL LIVING + POOL + LARGE SHED + LARGE PRIVATE BLOCK = COMPLETE PACKAGE

5 Acorn St, Sun Valley 4680

House 4 2 3 $319,000

Look no further... This home is guaranteed to tick all the boxes. Tucked away at the end of quiet a cul-de-sac and surrounded by mature gardens offering year round...

One of the cheapest homes in Gladstone! Don&#39;t miss out!

94 Elizabeth Street, South Gladstone 4680

House 3 1 1 OFFERS ABOVE...

Do you want to enter the property market at an exceptional price? Look no further! Situated close to the CBD sits this entry level home on a spacious 798m2...

BIG BLOCK, BIG HOUSE AND BIG SHED!

19 Brown Street, Calliope 4680

House 5 2 4 $315,000

It's a difficult one to pin point - a big, low set brick home that's not new but you know is well built and has all the extras...do you go for the newer home or...

MASSIVE HOME AT A BARGAIN PRICE.... ACT NOW!

46 Cockatoo Drive, New Auckland 4680

House 4 2 2 Reduced to...

Don't be deceived behind the fence is a spacious four bedroom home combining original features with modern influences. This home is guaranteed to appeal to a...

GREAT VALUE BUYING!

27 Camille Street, Clinton 4680

House 3 1 2 $219,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is pleased to welcome 27 Camille Street, Clinton to the market! If you are a first home buyer or an investor wanting to take advantage of...

Major Price Reduction - Relocated Owner Wants This Home Sold Immediately..!

6 Billabong Drive, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 2 4 $399,000

If you have been looking for the right home to hit the market that would be a great place to raise your family then I challenge you to find a better value for...

OPEN SPACE IS A TREAT!

11 Jumbuck Court, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 2 2 Price Upon...

A superbly positioned home on this flat 1230m2 block of land located in Billabong Estate. Surrounded by similar quality homes you will love this property with the...

ELEVATED RURAL LIVING AT ITS BEST....MAKE THE MOVE TODAY.....MUST BE SOLD

264 Jim Whyte Way, Burua 4680

House 4 2 2 AUCTION

Looking to make a tree change but still an approx. 15 minute drive to the shopping precinct? Then look no further than this rural beauty. This well presented...

PERFECT FAMILY HOME.....LOWSET BRICK.....MOVE STRAIGHT IN

7 Trudy Avenue, Calliope 4680

House 4 2 2 AUCTION

Happy living will start here for your family. The 1,001m2 allotment gives plenty of space for everything outdoors and location is highly sought after, a few...

PERFECT FOR THAT SAVVY INVESTOR

3/36 Wood Street, Barney Point 4680

Unit 3 1 1 $129,500

PERFECT FOR THAT SAVVY INVESTOR OR 1ST HOME BUYER If you love location then this is the property for you being within a very short walking distance to Yaralla...

Luxury hotel expands $400m water park development

Developer to push on with second stage of massive new water park

Oceanside commercial opportunity in Sunshine Coast hot spot

Adjoining Kings Beach redevelopment sites "one of a kind''

Dalwood waterfall up for sale

Two people have died at Dalwood Falls, Ballina.

How would you like to own your very own waterfall?

Council to auction off Gladstone region land, buyer must develop

Tents and caravans at the Boyne Valley Country Music Campout, Ubobo. Photo Luka Kauzlaric / The Observer

Council will auction four parcels of Gladstone region land next week

'It's a pity': Residents living in Brookview limbo land

The balance of Brookview Estate at Glen Eden is for sale, after the developers behind the project went bust.

Brookview Estate residents speak out on the sale.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!