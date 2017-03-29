29°
EX TC DEBBIE: Damaging winds, 150-200mm rain for CQ today

29th Mar 2017 5:07 AM Updated: 6:58 AM

Heavy rain and damaging wind gusts are currently affecting the Central Coast and Whitsundays and Central Highlands and Coalfields districts.
UPDATE 6.45AM: RESIDENTS across the weekend are waking up to soggy surrounds with Ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie soaking CQ overnight. 

The St Lawrence community bore the brunt of the rain with 135mm recorded in the rural town since 9am yesterday, adding to the 119mm the community received the previous 24 hours. 

In Rockhampton, rain totals as at 6.30am were 71.4mm since 9am yesterday. 

And there's more rain to come. 

At 5am, the Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe weather warning for damaging winds, heavy rainfall and abnormally high tides for people in the Central Coast and Whitsundays, Central Highlands and Coalfields, Capricornia and parts of the Central West and Maranoa and Warrego forecast districts. 

BOM forecasters say at 5am Ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie was located over inland central Queensland about 100km southwest of Collinsville and 125km northwest of Moranbah.

"The system is expected to continue moving southwards over the central interior of the state today before tracking southeastwards during Thursday," BOM say.

"Ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie will continue to generate areas of very heavy rain over the Central Coast and Whitsundays and Central Highlands and Coalfields districts today.

"Currently the heaviest rainfall is occurring over areas north of about Springsure to Yeppoon though the heavy rain bands will slip further south through the remaining central interior with the system today.

"Widespread daily rainfall totals of 150 to 250 mm are expected, with significantly higher totals possible locally.

"This rainfall will likely be very intense at times, leading to a risk of localised flash flooding. Locations that may be affected include Mackay, Sarina, Carmila, Yeppoon, Moranbah, Clermont, Emerald, Springsure and Rolleston.

"The focus for heavy rain will then shift south and extend into the southeastern quarter of the state during Thursday, with further daily rainfall totals in excess of 200mm possible."

BOM say the heavy rainfall is likely to lead to major river flooding over a broad area this week. 

A Flood Watch is current for coastal catchments between Ayr and the New South Wales border, extending inland to parts of the Central Highlands and Coalfields, Central West, Maranoa and Warrego, and Darling Downs and Granite Belt forecast districts.

BOM also warned of damaging winds across the CQ region today, with peak gusts around 120km/hr, particularly near the coast. 

"Currently the strongest wind gusts are affecting areas north of about Emerald to St Lawrence though the possibility of damaging wind gusts should shift to the remaining warning area as Ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie tracks south southeastwards tonight.

"Into Thursday the focus for damaging wind gusts will likely shift to the Capricornia coast and then possibly to the remaining coast near and south of Fraser Island during Thursday afternoon and evening.

'"Water levels on the high tide could exceed the highest tide of the year over the warning area north of St Lawrence today, leading to some local inundation."

 

BREAKING 4.15am: VERY HEAVY rain and damaging wind gusts from Ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie are pounding large areas of Central Queensland.

The Bureau of Met this morning issued a severe weather warning for people in the Central Coast, Central Highlands and Coalfields, Capricornia and parts of the Central West and Maranoa and Warrego districts.

Locations that may be affected include Mackay, Sarina, Carmila, Yeppoon, Moranbah, Clermont, Emerald, Springsure and Rolleston.

 

Ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie continues to generate areas of very heavy rain over the Central Coast and Whitsundays and Central Highlands and Coalfields districts.
Damaging winds, with peak gusts of around 120km/h, are occurring in the warning area, particularly about the coast and islands and also over higher ground inland with a wind gust of 93km at Moranbah.

Currently the strongest wind gusts are affecting areas north of about Emerald to St Lawrence.

Ex-Cyclone Debbie: Expect 'shock and awe' as the sun rises

The heaviest rainfall is occurring over areas north of about Springsure to Yeppoon though the heavy rain bands will slip further south through the remaining central interior with the system today.

At 3am EST Ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie was located over inland Central Queensland about 80 kilometres west southwest of Collinsville and 145 kilometres northwest of Moranbah.

Widespread daily rainfall totals of 150 to 250 mm are expected, with significantly higher totals possible locally.

This rainfall will likely be very intense at times, leading to a risk of localised flash flooding.

This heavy rainfall is likely to lead to major river flooding over a broad area this week, and a Flood Watch is current for coastal catchments between Ayr and the New South Wales border, extending inland to parts of the Central Highlands and Coalfields, Central West, Maranoa and Warrego, and Darling Downs and Granite Belt forecast districts.

The system is expected to continue moving southwards over the central interior of the state today before tracking southeastwards during Thursday when the focus for damaging wind gusts will likely shift to the Capricornia coast and then possibly to the remaining coast near and south of Fraser Island during Thursday afternoon and evening.

Into Thursday the focus for damaging wind gusts will likely shift to the Capricornia coast and then possibly to the remaining coast near and south of Fraser Island during Thursday afternoon and evening.

Water levels on the high tide could exceed the highest tide of the year over the warning area north of St Lawrence today, leading to some local inundation.

More to follow.

cyclone debbie wildweather wild weather

