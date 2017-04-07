28°
Cyclone Debbie brings one-in-500-year flooding event

Cas Garvey
| 6th Apr 2017 11:53 AM
A state of emergency has been declared for Whakatane, New Zealand as the Rangitaiki River breaks its banks and inundates homes. Photo: Whakatane Beacon
A state of emergency has been declared for Whakatane, New Zealand as the Rangitaiki River breaks its banks and inundates homes. Photo: Whakatane Beacon

A STATE of emergency has been declared for Whakatane, New Zealand, as the remnants of Cyclone Debbie unleashes torrential rain across the North Island of the country.

Authorities are calling it a one-in-500-years flooding event.

About 2000 people are set to be evacuated, including from the township of Edgecumbe, with the Rangitaiki River breaking its banks and inundating homes.

Whakatane Mayor Tony Bonne declared a state of emergency for Edgecumbe following the breach of the Rangitaiki River stopbank on College Rd, the Whakatane Beacon reported. Buses have been sent to Edgecumbe to take people without transport to welfare centres in Kawerau and Whakatane.

Heavy rainfall over the past 48 hours has resulted in flooding across the district, and there is the continued threat of stopbanks being breached by the Whakatāne and Rangitāiki Rivers, the Whakatane Council posted on their website.

 

Flooding in Edgecumbe, New Zealand. Photo: Luke Appleby/Twitter
Flooding in Edgecumbe, New Zealand. Photo: Luke Appleby/Twitter

While the rainfall has stopped, an evacuation of the Edgecumbe township is taking place due to high river levels on the Rangitāiki River.

"People in Edgecumbe have been advised to leave their homes immediately," the council advised. "Welfare centres have been set up in Kawerau and Whakatāne. Anyone who requires urgent assistance is advised to ring emergency services on 111. Police and Fire Service personnel are in the area and will arrange transportation."

Edgecumbe has 500-600 households and a population of about 1600 people.

The council said the Whakatāne and Rangitāiki Rivers were at historically high flood levels and river flows were unlikely to subside sufficiently to allow access to cut-off areas in Tāneatua, Rūātoki and Waimana, and the evacuated areas, for some time. Evacuees may need to be out of their homes for up to 72 hours.

As New Zealand cops the flooding rain and devastation, back home Senator Matt Canavan has said it's a miracle no one was killed or injured at Clarke and Lotus creeks during last week's disaster.

He described the deluge as similar to the Grantham flooding tragedy, where 12 people lost their lives.

