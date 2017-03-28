28°
Cyclone Debbie: 500mm of rain now possible in some areas

Campbell Gellie
and and News Corp reporters | 28th Mar 2017 6:31 AM Updated: 9:36 AM

WHAT WE KNOW

  • Cyclone Debbie (Category 4) is due to strike land about 1pm
  • A 'Warning Zone' is in place for Lucinda to St Lawrence, including the Mackay and Whitsunday regions
  • Up to 25,000 Mackay residents encouraged to evacuate
  • Thousands have been evacuated from Whitsundays
  • The Bureau has labelled Debbie the most significant cyclone to hit Queensland since Category 5 Cyclone Yasi in 2011
  • More than 20,000 without power through Mackay, Whitsundays.

FOLLOW THE CYCLONE DEBBIE TOPIC FOR THE LATEST
 

CYCLONE Debbie is crawling toward the Queensland coast at just six kilometres an hour but the eye wall is already making a big impact on the Whitsundays.

Deputy Police Commissioner Stephan Gollschewski says roofs are lifting in the Whitsundays region and there are reports police facilities there have been damaged.

"We're getting some reports already of roofs starting to lift, including at some of our own facilities in the Whitsundays," he told ABC television.

Tourist Helena Mo is among those taking shelter on the Hamilton Island and says it's been scary.

"I have never heard gusts of wind howl this loud and this intense before," she said.

"You can't help but worry about what's going to happen next."

Debbie's eye began to hit the Whitsunday Islands about 7am. It's expected to make landfall on the mainland about midday (AEST) as a severe category four storm packing wind gusts of up to 260km, just south of the town of Bowen.

One of the islands, Hamilton, has already recorded gusts of 190km/h.

Those taking shelter on the island say the wind is so strong brick buildings are vibrating, and the wind sounds like a series of freight trains charging through.

Recent significant observations include:

- 194mm of rainfall at Strathdickie (near Proserpine) in the one hour to 7.45am.

- Wind gusts of nearly 200km/h at Hamilton Island airport at 6.52am.

- Wind gusts: Hamilton Island 222 km/h; Bowen 91 km/h; Mackay 96 km/h; Proserpine 117 km/h; Yeppoon 61 km/h.

At 9am on Tuesday, the warning area remains from Lucinda to St Lawrence, including Townsville, Mackay, and the Whitsunday Islands, extending inland to Charters Towers, Mount Coolon, Moranbah, and Pentland.

The Category 4 system has winds near the centre of 175 kilometres per hour with wind gusts to 250 kilometres per hour.

It is located within 30 kilometres of 19.9 degrees South 149.0 degrees East, estimated to be 85 kilometres east northeast of Bowen and 60 kilometres north of Hamilton Island.

Severe tropical cyclone Debbie is forecast to make landfall on the mainland between about Ayr and Midge Point at around midday.

The Bureau of Meteorology said dind gusts of nearly 200km/h at Hamilton Island airport were recorded at 6:52am.

Residents between Ayr and St Lawrence are specifically warned of the dangerous storm tide as the cyclone crosses the coast.

The sea is likely to rise steadily up to a level which will be significantly above the normal tide, with damaging waves, strong currents and flooding of low-lying areas extending some way inland, the bureau warned in its 9am advice.

"Areas of heavy rain with the potential to cause severe flash flooding have developed around the Central Coast and Whitsundays district.

"These heavy rain areas are expected to spread to other parts of the northern and central Queensland coast and adjacent inland areas today.

"Widespread daily rainfall totals of 150 to 250 mm, with isolated event totals of 500 mm, are also likely to lead to major river flooding over a broad area this week.

A Flood Watch is current for coastal catchments between Rollingstone and Gladstone, extending inland to the Upper Flinders, Thomson and Barcoo catchments.

LATEST TRACKING MAP HERE

 

 

Cyclone Debbie: Almost 200mm of rain in just one hour

ALMOST 200mm of rain has fallen in a single hour near Proserpine as Cyclone Debbie continues its destructive journey towards the coastline.

Cyclone Debbie is now just 85km from the Queensland coast, and is still predicted to head directly towards Bowen, north of Mackay.

The township of Strathdickie, about 10km north of Proserpine has copped 194mm of rain in just 60 minutes between 6.45am and 7.45am.

 

 

The Bureau of Meteorology has also confirmed earlier reports that wind gusts of almost 200kmh have buffeted Hamilton Island airport.

In its 8am alert, the Bureau of Meteorology warns Cyclone Debbie is expected to cross the coast between Ayr and Midge Point, bringing with it winds of up to 260kmh.

Already destructive winds topping 125kmh are striking between Bowen and Midge Point, including Proserpine.

These will reach areas between Ayr and Sarina later today.

Those between Ayr and St Lawrence are specifically being warned about the treat of a storm tide as the cyclone crosses the coast. The sea is likely to rise "significantly above the normal tide", flooding low-lying areas.

Some areas are expected to receive up to 500mm of rain in a 24-hour period, while others will receive closer to 200mm.

SPECIAL COVERAGE:

 

Cyclone Debbie: 190kmh winds 'like freight trains'

WIND gusts close to 200kmh are smashing Whitsunday islands, with those sheltering on the tropical getaway describing the screams of Cyclone Debbie as "freight trains coming through".

The storm system is now tracking towards Bowen, with emergency services and Mackay Mayor Greg Williamson hoping that might reduce the impact on his town, even slightly.

But he was cautious early this morning, telling ABC Tropical North that nothing is certain in relation to Cyclone Debbie.

"How many times has it changed so far?" he said.

"We're not out of the woods yet.

"There's nothing we can do at this stage except ride it out."

 

He told ABC Mornings that Mackay is "right on the gale force edge" of this system.

Mackay is yet to open evacuation centres -- they will be open after the event, the mayor says.

"We don't want people in a building that can't withstand a category five cyclone."

 

 

 

MORE THAN 20,000 HOMES WITHOUT POWER

MORE than 20,000 homes across Mackay and the Whitsunday regions are without power, as Cyclone Debbie prepares to strike land in coming hours. It is now due to make landfall at 1pm.

Overnight the very destructive cyclone was upgraded to a Category Four system. Earlier this morning the Bureau of Meteorology estimated the storm would deliver wind gusts of up to 260kmh.

In its 5am bulletin, the Bureau of Meteorology warned that destructive wind gusts topping 125kmh were now striking the Whitsunday Islands, and would soon reach areas between Ayr and Sarina.

A dangerous storm tide is still likely, with the BOM warning the sea could rise "significantly above the normal tide" and deliver damaging waves and flood low-lying areas.

Up to 500mm of rain could fall in just 24 hours in some areas, although most would receive closer to 200mm.

As of 5.50am, Ergon Energy was reporting that 20,613 sites were without power through Mackay and to the north.

Of those, 10,289 sites were in Mackay, with parts of North Mackay, Sarina, Hay Point, Alligator Creek, Koumala, Calen, Eungella, Finch Hatton, Mirani being plunged into darkness.

Another 10,324 homes and businesses through the Whitsundays have also had their power knocked out, particularly in Airlie Beach and Cannonvale.

Another 485 homes are without power in the Isaac Region.

