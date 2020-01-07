Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Weather

Cyclone Blake could become category two system today

7th Jan 2020 8:21 AM

 

WESTERN Australia's first tropical cyclone of the summer is bringing damaging winds and heavy rain to the Kimberley region.

Slow-moving Tropical Cyclone Blake is tracking along the coast, passing close to Broome overnight on Monday.

On Tuesday, the category one system is expected to move towards the southwest and may cross the coast near Wallal Downs, along Eighty Mile Beach.

It could also intensify into a category two storm.

Destructive winds with gusts over 125km/h may develop early on Tuesday between Beagle Bay and Bidyadanga, possibly including Broome, then extend southwards to Wallal Downs later on Tuesday.

Gales could extend into inland parts of the eastern Pilbara late on Tuesday or early on Wednesday.

A yellow alert has been issued for people in or near communities from Kuri Bay to Bidyadanga.

People need to take action and get ready to shelter from a cyclone, the Bureau of Meteorology warns.

More Stories

Show More
cyclone cyclone blake seniors-news weather western australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Motorist banned from roads after $1000 mistake

        premium_icon Motorist banned from roads after $1000 mistake

        News A GLADSTONE man was fined $1000 after he we caught drug-driving twice in under two months.

        IN COURT: 23 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 23 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        News Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today.

        • 7th Jan 2020 8:02 AM
        ‘Nothing to lose’: Couple’s incredible transformation

        premium_icon ‘Nothing to lose’: Couple’s incredible transformation

        Health The duo went of a weight loss journey because they wanted to play with their young...

        ‘Not your stock standard home’

        premium_icon ‘Not your stock standard home’

        News Previously a chiropractic practice, this property offers a variety of options for...