Cyclist taken to hospital after prang outside Gladstone pub

A 17-year-old cyclist was taken to Gladstone Hospital after this minor collision on the Dawson Hwy. Andrew Thorpe

A TEENAGER has been taken to Gladstone Hospital after a minor collision between a silver hatchback and a bicycle on the Dawson Hwy.

The boy, who was riding the bicycle, suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital as a precaution, a police spokesman said.

The collision, which left the car with a broken driver's side mirror, took place outside Dicey's Bar & Grill shortly after midday.

Police have spoken to the driver of the car but have taken no further action.