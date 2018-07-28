Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A 17-year-old cyclist was taken to Gladstone Hospital after this minor collision on the Dawson Hwy.
A 17-year-old cyclist was taken to Gladstone Hospital after this minor collision on the Dawson Hwy. Andrew Thorpe
Breaking

Cyclist taken to hospital after prang outside Gladstone pub

Andrew Thorpe
by
28th Jul 2018 1:07 PM

A TEENAGER has been taken to Gladstone Hospital after a minor collision between a silver hatchback and a bicycle on the Dawson Hwy.

The boy, who was riding the bicycle, suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital as a precaution, a police spokesman said.

The collision, which left the car with a broken driver's side mirror, took place outside Dicey's Bar & Grill shortly after midday.

Police have spoken to the driver of the car but have taken no further action.

 

The silver hatchback's driver's side mirror was damaged in the collision.
The silver hatchback's driver's side mirror was damaged in the collision. Andrew Thorpe
gladstone cycling gladstone roads gladstone traffic
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    South Gladstone mansion hits market for shattering $1.35M

    South Gladstone mansion hits market for shattering $1.35M

    Property Step inside one of Gladstone's most prestigious homes

    Council apologises after removing family's grave items

    Council apologises after removing family's grave items

    News The council issued a personal apology for not warning the family.

    Council 'ready to go' on Marley Brown Oval upgrade

    Council 'ready to go' on Marley Brown Oval upgrade

    News The council will soon call for expressions of interest for tender.

    Why Gladstone campers are going 'glamping'

    Why Gladstone campers are going 'glamping'

    Lifestyle GLAMOUROUS camping in Gladstone?

    Local Partners