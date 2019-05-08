Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Peter Duncan says it took months for him to muster the courage to travel the same road where he was injured. Picture: Patrick Woods
Peter Duncan says it took months for him to muster the courage to travel the same road where he was injured. Picture: Patrick Woods
News

Cycling danger: ‘It was an act of violence’

by PATRICK BILLINGS
8th May 2019 4:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TAKING a ride in the predawn calm of the Sunshine Coast, Peter Duncan never saw it coming.

Launched 6m in the air, he landed a twisted mess of broken bones.

New figures show Peter is one of thousands of cyclists banged up or worse every year in road accidents.

An Australian Institute of Health and Welfare report, released today, will show 160,000 cyclists have been hospitalised and 651 killed in the past 17 years.

The rising trend now sees cyclists account for one in five hospitalisations from land transport crashes.

For Peter it's been a long road to recovery after a hose was deliberately strung across a road in Mooloolaba.

"I just hit it and it catapulted me," he said.

The brutal incident broke his collarbone clavicle and eight ribs.

As a cyclist who clocks up 400km a week he was never going to ditch the bike for good, but he admits to now being more cautious and it took months before he could summon the courage to traverse the road where it happened.

"I tried not to focus on the anger so I could heal," he said.

"But what happened to me, that is a criminal act of violence that could have killed me." Bicycle Queensland chief executive Anne Savage said the AIHW report was a "call to action" for safe bikeways and on road protection for cyclists.

"Every death and injury on our roads is avoidable," she said.

Bicycle Queensland has called on the Palaszczuk Government to establish a Road Safety Commission in Queensland.

More Stories

Show More
accidents cycling danger

Top Stories

    Call for more rural fireys for next fire season

    premium_icon Call for more rural fireys for next fire season

    News 'We're always on the lookout for new members from all walks of life'

    Council spends two hours talking sewerage

    premium_icon Council spends two hours talking sewerage

    News It is an issue that has affected the town for well over a decade...

    'I left four times and went back': Abuse victim opens up

    premium_icon 'I left four times and went back': Abuse victim opens up

    Crime Domestic violence victim shares stories to help others

    Retirement village approved, developer has four years to build

    premium_icon Retirement village approved, developer has four years to...

    News Council took little time to approve the 10-stage project.