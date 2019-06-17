Menu
Cyclist rides in front of truck
News

Cyclist lucky to be alive after riding into truck's path

Kate Dodd
by
17th Jun 2019 3:26 PM

THIS split-second decision by a truckie saved the life of a seemingly oblivious cyclist who rode into the path of his truck in the Brisbane CBD.

Dash cam footage from the truckie's cab shows him driving outbound along North Quay when a cyclist pops out in front of him.

The driver, who wished to be anonymous and regularly drives through the Queensland capital's CBD, told Big Rigs it was "lucky there wasn't anyone beside me, I had to move over quickly".

This cyclist pulled out in front of a truck in the Brisbane CBD.
"It could have been (really bad) if I hadn't moved over, I had to move straight over because I didn't want to hit anyone," he said.

He said he was shocked at the cyclist's actions.

"I mean it seems to be an ongoing thing (cyclists driving in way of trucks) and everyone seems to know it happens, but it just surprised me, I didn't expect it, he just pulled out into the road," he said.

"I don't think he looked and that's what surprised me."

brisbane cbd cyclist dashcam editors picks
Big Rigs

