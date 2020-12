A Gladstone cyclist has been taken to hospital after reportedly falling off a mountain bike this morning.

Paramedics were called to an address off Koowin Dr at 6.13am where it was reported the person had come off the bike.

The patient was taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition for spinal precautions.