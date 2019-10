A man in his 70s was injured when he crashed his pushbike at Tewantin this morning. Photo: File

A MAN in his 70s has been hospitalised after he crashed his pushbike at Tewantin this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the man crashed and went over his handlebars just before 8am on Doonella St.

He suffered minor injuries to his torso and was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.